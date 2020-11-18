Is Porsha Williams pregnant? RHOA star denies rumor after recent hospitalization

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have been asking if Porsha Williams is pregnant after her recent hospitalization.

It is no secret that Porsha had a rough pregnancy with their 19-month-old daughter, Pilar Jhena. After hearing the Bravo personality was in the hospital, many fans assumed it was because Porsha was suffering from new pregnancy complications.

Porsha denies pregnancy rumors

There is good and bad news for fans hoping Porsha is pregnant with her second child.

The good news is Porsha has been released from the hospital and is resting at home. The bad news is she is not pregnant at this time.

Porsha shared a photo of herself amid a slew of flowers and stuffed animals over the weekend on Instagram. She gave a shoutout to her on-again and off-again boyfriend, Dennis McKinley, and Bravo’s Chat Room co-host for sending Porsha some stunning flowers.

The Bravo personality also expressed she hoped to be back in the chat room with Gizelle Bryant, Kate Chastain, and Hannah Berner next week. Then the RHOA star got real with her followers about prioritizing health.

“Biggest message I got from this week is to prioritize your health! You can’t just go and go. If you don’t, God will sit you right in down and make you figure it out. Road to recovery,” Porsha wrote.

Why was Porsha in the hospital?

Porsha isn’t pregnant, but she also isn’t revealing what landed her in the hospital. The reality TV star has kept quiet regarding her condition.

Based on her post, there is a chance Porsha could have suffered from exhaustion. She made it a point of telling fans to put their health first.

Porsha has a full plate with a toddler and two television shows. It wouldn’t be surprising if she were burning the candle at both ends.

Along with not being pregnant, Porsha does not have COVID-19. Filming on RHOA was recently shut down due to a positive COVID-19 test.

According to E! News, none of the cast members tested positive. A member of the production team did, so filming was halted as an extra safety precaution.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 is slated to resume filming in two weeks.

Hopefully, Porsha Williams will be fully recovered from her time in the hospital to return to filming once production is back up and running. There is not much left for the cast to film but enough that if Porsha can’t make the schedule, it will impact storylines.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 premieres Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.