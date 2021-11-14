Porsha Williams called out for ‘natural selfie,’ RHOA star gets roasted

Porsha Williams showed off her fresh face before an interview about her new book, but some haters roasted the RHOA star’s selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams showed off her fresh face look with her Instagram followers in a promo for her upcoming memoir.

However, some observers took issue with the RHOA alum’s “natural” look and roasted her selfie.

The 40-year-old reality TV star rocked a make-up-free look before a glam session in which she had an in-depth talk about her book.

As previously reported, Porsha is releasing a memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, which is scheduled for release on November 30.

In a statement last year, the RHOA veteran said the book would tell her personal story.

“Putting yourself out there in these times can be both a blessing and curse,” Williams says in a statement. “I want to share the real me and my story here, including both my trials as well as my many blessings, she said to PEOPLE magazine.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I am more than a soundbite or a headline or a rumor,” she continues. “I’m a strong Black woman who has triumphed over adversity and owned every single one of my mistakes. My story is a journey of passion, faith, and discovery.”

Porsha promotes new book with ‘natural’ selfie

While Porsha’s glowing skin garnered many admirers, her critics roasted the RHOA star.

In the photo, Porsha shows off her massive engagement ring from fiance Simon Guobadia, who appeared on Real Housewives with his former wife, Falynn.

The reality star appeared to wear a hairband, lipgloss, and eyelashes extensions.

A critic accused Porsha of wearing too many accessories to rock the natural look and included a plastic surgery remark.

“Natural beauty with lashes, lipgloss, facelift, nose job, and eyeliner done Pls give me a break.”

Others mocked the RHOA star, while one admitted she looks stunning despite not appearing make-up-free.

“Lawd! We done forgot the definition of ‘natural.’ 😩😩😩😩🤣🤣🤣🤣,” one comment read.

“It’s not natural with fake lashes on or plastic surgery, but ok she looks good 😊,” another said.

Another commenter took issue with the extended eyelash look, calling it “awful.”

Pic credit:@thejasminebrand/Instagram

Yet another wrote, “You ladies have got to stop with these oversized Baby Alive lashes. It’s awful. As someone who has worn lashes regularly since I was 6yrs old (competitive dancing/professional dancer) I just don’t get it. I’m all for false lashes but the Halloween looks are just awful.”

While Porsha has stepped down from Real Housewives of Atlanta after ten years on the series, she is returning to Bravo with a spin-off Porsha Family Matters set to debut on November 28.