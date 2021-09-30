Porsha Williams confirms departure from RHOA after 10 years

Porsha Williams says goodbye to RHOA. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s official! Porsha Willaims is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta after 10 years of being a full-time cast member on the show. Porsha just announced the news on social media following months of speculation regarding her departure.

Porsha is now the second cast member to leave the show as Cynthia Bailey said goodbye to the franchise only days ago.

Porsha Williams bids goodbye to RHOA

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced on her Instagram account and bid farewell to the franchise that led to her reality TV fame. Porsha has come a long way from the subdued woman we first met during her early years on the show.

Back then, she was married to Kordell Stewart and played the part of the submissive trophy wife for the former NFL player. Since their divorce, Porsha has found her voice and has become an author, activist, talk show host, and mother.

The newly engaged reality TV star is ready to start a new chapter and is saying goodbye to RHOA.

“After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise,” wrote Porsha. This was a difficult decision to not only make but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.”

Last month, Porsha ended another chapter in her life and bid goodbye to her eight-year run on Dish Nation. Now she’s giving up her peach after a decade of being a Housewife.

Porsha Williams thanks Bravo and Andy Cohen

During her goodby post, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared words of gratitude to those who gave her her start on reality TV.

“I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show’s producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show,” wrote Porsha.

She continued in her farewell message, “I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I’ve dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you.”

Before ending her message, the RHOA star made it clear that we’d see her soon.

“Don’t worry though, I’ll be back on your TV very soon 😉 I can’t wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16. As for the rest, you’ll just have to wait and see! Love ya! “

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.