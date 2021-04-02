Phoozy on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this phone protector special and where to buy it

The founders of Phoozy giving Shark Daymond John a product demonstration. Pic credit: ABC

Tonight’s Shark Tank showed the team behind Phoozy giving their pitch for the phone case that can withstand any extreme temperature condition.

The Southern-based company will present its product to the Shark panel, including Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec; plus special guest billionaire Daniel Lubetzky.

Co-founders Kevin Conway and Josh Inglis touted their advanced temperature technology which makes the protective phone cases unique.

Shark Tank’s latest phone-related product, Phoozy

Phoozy pouches allow you to bring your phone or laptop outdoors without worrying about overheating or freezing. They have a large range of products, which protects devices of all brands, shapes, and sizes.

The Phoozy website reports that the company “enlisted the help of a real rocket scientist and took materials that were developed by NASA to protect astronauts in the extreme environments of space to create world’s first Thermal Capsule for your expensive cell phone.”

So, yes, they used actual rocket science!

Phoozy’s display, built to impress the Shark Tank panel. Pic credit: ABC

Portable devices tend to overheat when laying in the sun for long periods of time. This also applies to the opposite; a phone will malfunction if its temperature drops too low.

Instead of absorbing heat, Phoozy cases reflect 90% of the Sun’s rays.

Plus with a Phoozy, your phone can withstand even below freezing temperature.

It also provides both drop protection and float protection!

Where to buy your own Phoozy

Phoozy phone, laptop, and tablet cases are available on their site, Amazon, and other sporting goods retailers.

There are four models of their phone pouch; Apollo, Apollo II, Apollo II (+ microbial), and the most protective XP3.

Prices for the phone cases go from $30 to $50, and the larger sizes for laptops average at $70.

Phoozy’s phone, tablet, and laptop cases! Pic credit: ABC

The team behind Phoozy

Phoozy was the brainchild of co-founders Kevin Conway and Josh Inglis in 2017.

CEO and former NASCAR racer Kevin Conway was already an active guy. So when he recognized the issue of overheating phones while on hikes or skiing, he decided to find a way to put an end to it.

COO Josh Inglis helped develop the marketing for what became known as Phoozy, and the team’s dream has been to get their product line pitched on Shark Tank ever since.

Inglis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that “business grew after the pandemic began, in part because people had more time to pick up outdoor sports where phone safety is a more pressing issue.”

This exposure to millions of Shark Tank viewers should boost their business even more!

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.