Phaedra Parks proves she’s booked and busy with RHOA Season 16 return

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 cast is heating things up.

After a scandal resulting in Kenya Moore exiting, Bravo delivers what the people want.

That’s Phaedra Parks.

Speculation was rife that Phaedra could return after her appearance on Married to Medicine and the exit of longtime RHOA cast member Kandi Burruss.

She’s always been a Bravo fan favorite, and her success on The Traitors put her in front of even more people.

Phaedra confirmed her return to RHOA this week.

Phaedra Parks answered the call to return to RHOA

Phaedra Parks made her big announcement on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “You called. I answered 🍑#RHOA #S16.”

Photo credits also appeared in the caption for the fabulous photoshoot she used to announce her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Phaedra ensured her announcement represented her; she could have done nothing better.

It’s been six seasons since the reality TV fan favorite said goodbye to RHOA after an intense Season 9, but she is back to reclaim her peach and shake things up.

Porsha Williams is also part of the Season 16 cast, which means the shenanigans between the two will be front and center.

Why did Phaedra Parks leave The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

Phaedra Parks was fired after Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta wrapped.

She had accused her co-stars, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, of wanting to drug and assault another cast member. According to Phaedra, who claimed she heard the allegations from a third party, Porsha Williams was their alleged target.

However, she repeated what she allegedly heard, and the damage was done. She was dropped then and there but has made an incredible comeback in the Bravoverse and beyond.

Phaedra was part of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls’ Trip Ex-Wives Club, the second season of that spin-off. That was her first time back on Bravo. From there, she went on to appear on The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 1 and then moved to Married to Medicine.

The Traitors Season 2 opened her to a new fanbase that may tune in to see her in action on Season 16 of RHOA. Phaedra served up one-liners and allowed some of her pettiness to flow—one of her qualities many RHOA viewers loved.

Season 16 of RHOA is coming in hot, and with Phaedra and Porsha back together, it may be a can’t-miss season.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.