Peter Weber too busy celebrating to care about Bachelor ex-girlfriends’ shade

Kelley Flanagan and Victoria Fuller roast their ex, Peter Weber. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation alums galore recently partied at the famous Coachella event this past weekend.

Two of those alums who were there together were Kelley Flanagan and Victoria Fuller, both exes of Peter Weber, the Season 24 Bachelor.

However, Peter was too busy this past weekend celebrating himself, but not the singing, dancing, and drinking kind. Peter, his brother, his brother’s fiancee Kristine, and his mom joined Peter’s dad on his very last flight as a pilot captain before retirement.

Peter wrote a sweet tribute to his dad on his own social media, complete with various videos and photos galore.

The Bachelor’s Peter Weber avoids shade thrown at him by his exes and shares tribute to his dad

Two of Peter’s exes from the show, Victoria Fuller and Kelley Flanagan, threw shade at Peter via Kelley’s Instagram story, as they posed together with garbage bins in the background that they pointed at.

Kelley captioned the post, “look, we ran into our ex’s at Coachella.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Peter turned his head from the slam and made his own post and celebration, as he shared a tribute to his retiring father.

He wrote, “This is what it’s all about … greatest trip of my career! I got to fly with my hero and favorite Captain, my Dad on his last flight with @united. I’ll never forget it.”

Peter went on to give his dad props, as he said, “When I tell you I’ve never felt a smoother landing, I mean it.” He then tagged his dad and stated that he had a fairy tale career.

The former Bachelor also commented in his caption of the post, “Being able to experience a water canon salute with my Dad and brother in the cockpit, my Mom and Kristine as passengers was literal magic.”

Peter then ended his post by saying that he can only hope he and his brother Jack make him proud as they follow in his footsteps.

What did Bachelor Nation have to say about Peter’s message to his hero?

Bachelor Nation commented on Peter’s words and his celebration of his dad’s retirement, too.

Former The Bachelor host, Chris Harrison, was actually the very first person to comment on Peter’s post as he wrote, “Just awesome,”

Clay Harbor joined in with some hand-clapping emojis.

Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram

Even Peter’s dad posted under the comments, saying, “This was the best trip of my career by far. Looking over and seeing you in the right seat brought me chills. It was an honor to fly with you and to have Jack in the jumpseat was the cherry on top.”

His dad continued on, “Mom and Kristine riding as passengers completed our ‘always United’ family. I will never forget this flight and am so proud that the ‘Weber Legacy’ continues. United is in good hands. I love you all. (red heart).”

Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram

The shade thrown at Peter didn’t seem to get to him much, as he was busy with his family and doing a little celebrating of his own with his hero, his dad.

