Bachelor Nation stars flaunt their fashion at Coachella 

Bachelor Nation stars attend Coachella over the weekend. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation stars showed up and showed out over Coachella weekend.

Coachella is known to be a celebration of music and fashion too. Several Bachelor Nation stars made vibrant fashion choices during the big music event.

Here’s what some of the Bachelor Nation stars wore at Coachella.

Bri Springs shows off her Coachella outfits

The Bachelor Season 25 star Bri Springs attended Coachella with her significant other, Aramide Olaniyan.

The couple shared several affectionate photos from their festival weekend, and Bri rocked colorful outfits and some darker revealing pieces.

On the 3rd day of Coachella, Bri wore a black crop top with strappy sleeves and a tight green mini skirt with a gold zipper on the side. Bri accessorized the look with gold earrings, and Aramide posed next to her in a more casual tee and shorts with sunglasses and a bucket hat.

Bri linked up with fellow Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall and his significant other Natalie Joy. The two couples posed for a photo together.

Bri wore an orange crop top and tan skirt for their photo as her long braids cascaded down her shoulder.

Pic credit: @brisprings/Instagram

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy also had some fun with fashion during Coachella weekend.

Nick shared a photo of him and Natalie engaging in a passionate kiss while Nick wore a red shirt with black spots and Natalie wore an orange and white checkered crop top and matching shorts.

Nick captioned the post, “Collecting memories with you is my favorite.”

More Bachelor Nation stars flaunt their festival outfits

The Bachelor Season 26 star Genevive Parisi attended Coachella and shared a bathroom selfie as she posed in a low-cut pink mini dress and white shoes.

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Bachelor Nation star and model Hannah Godwin also had a busy weekend at Coachella and Revolve Fest.

Hannah wore many stylish outfits, including a floral corset with lace down the middle and a mini skirt.

Hannah and BIP fiance Dylan Barbour also enjoyed the night portion of Coachella with Dylan wearing a colorful red patterned shirt as he bared his chest. Hannah wore a sheer gray romper and accessorized the look with black sunglasses.

Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

One of Bachelor Nation’s stylish members, Victoria Fuller, also attended Coachella.

Victoria gave followers several glimpses of her festival fits, including a nude outfit with a grey jacket and snakeskin cowboy boots.

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

On the 3rd day of Coachella, Victoria wore a blue and white print dress with revealing cutouts down the middle.

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria also shared a selfie with fellow The Bachelor Season 23 star Kelley Flanagan at the festival.

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

The Bachelor Season 25 star Kit Keenan showed off her sense of fashion at Coachella, including sharing photos in a white flowing dress that showed off her legs. Kit completed the look with a wide brim hat and white cowboy boots.

The Bachelor Season 23 star Tammy Ly sparkled in a silver ensemble and a show-stopping cowboy hat.

The Bachelorette Season 17 star Katie Thurston attended Coachella with boyfriend John Hersey and had fun in several colorful outfits, including a knit dress.

Coachella was undoubtedly a big hit for Bachelor Nation stars.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.