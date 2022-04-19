Victoria Fuller and Kelley Flanagan throw shade at Peter Weber and ‘trashy’ exes 

Victoria Fuller and Kelley Flanagan get petty in recent posts. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Fuller and Kelley Flanagan flaunted their fashion and fit physique during Coachella over the weekend.

Along with sharing snaps of their festival fits, the duo also shared photos and videos that threw some shade.

Victoria and Kelley targeted their exes in a post about garbage.

Victoria Fuller and Kelley Flanagan suggest their exes are ‘trash’

Kelley Flanagan has been wowing followers with her Coachella outfits over the three-day weekend. She recently took a break from the outfit photos to throw some shade with her Bachelor Nation best friend, Victoria Fuller.

Kelley Flanagan took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie of her and Victoria smiling in front of trash cans.

Victoria points to the garbage in the pic as Kelley’s petty text over the photo read, “look, we ran into our ex’s at Coachella.”

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Both Kelley and Victoria have had public falling-outs with exes, including their shared ex, Peter Weber.

Kelley’s post appeared to be firing shots at Peter Weber and the ladies’ other previous suitors by calling them trash.

Victoria and Kelley are not the biggest fans of Peter. Peter dumped Victoria after fantasy suites, and the two would often bump heads throughout The Bachelor Season 24.

Peter eliminated Kelley on his season as well. However, the two attempted to rekindle away from the cameras. While Peter and Kelley made their relationship work for a while, they eventually broke up and publicly made disparaging comments about one another.

The topic of exes appeared to be on Kelley and Victoria’s minds quite a bit during Coachella as they also shared a TikTok about being broken up with.

The video had Kelley and Victoria reenacting audio about confusion with text that read, “When the guy you’re not dating breaks up with you…”

Kelley captioned the post, “Wait what?”

Victoria Fuller and Kelley Flanagan wear blue and pink at Coachella

Kelley’s photo by the trash cans gave followers a small glimpse at her and Victoria’s colorful outfits, but the ladies gave fans an even better view online.

Kelley Flanagan shared several shots in her pink bra top and mini skirt with a pink wrap over her waist. Kelley paired the look with eye-catching white boots.

Meanwhile, Victoria showed off her cleavage in a blue and white print mini dress with cutouts down the middle and a fringe hem.

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Kelley and Victoria both appeared to have a blast at Coachella.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.