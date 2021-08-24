Victoria Fuller and Victoria Paul roast the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise

Victoria Fuller both roasts and defends her friends on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise is often one big reunion for stars of the franchise, and even former cast who aren’t apart of BIP get in on the fun by watching and reacting to the show.

Victoria Fuller, from Peter Weber’s season, spent the night roasting Bachelor in Paradise with her close friend and former castmate, Victoria Paul, during their cozy-looking watch party.

On top of reacting to various moments from the show, the two Victorias humorously addressed the messy scandal that Victoria Paul was caught in during the episode.

Victoria Fuller reveals her candid thoughts on BIP

Victoria Fuller made it clear from the start that she was going to watch Bachelor in Paradise with the intent of roasting everyone on the show.

While David Spade was on screen, Victoria F. also expressed her love for the comedic new BIP host and claimed that David Spade had recently slid in her DMS, although she didn’t reveal what was shared between them.

At one point in the episode, Serena Chew did an awkward freestyle rap for Aaron Clancy in a last-ditch effort to get his rose.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Like many, Victoria Fuller wasn’t a fan of this rap moment and posted a caption on her story that read, “It’s the rapping for me. So painful. Make it stop.”

Victoria F. is not a fan of Serena Chew’s rap skills. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

For the remainder of the episode, Victoria Paul found herself in the hot seat as word spread that she was using James Bonsall just to get a rose and that she actually had a country-singer boyfriend back home.

During the episode, Victoria Paul never disclosed the name of this alleged boyfriend, who we now know is aspiring country singer Teddy Robb.

While Victoria’s man was still a mystery, Victoria Fuller posted a photo of her and Victoria Paul in pajamas and jokingly revealed that she was actually Victoria Paul’s scandalous boyfriend.

Victoria Fuller jokes that she is Victoria Paul’s notorious boyfriend. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria Fuller defends Kelsey Weier’s health scare

Victoria Paul wasn’t the only friend Victoria Fuller has on the show. Kelsey Weier is also good friends with Victoria F. after their time together on Peter Weber’s season.

Kelsey had a moment during the tail end of the first BIP rose ceremony where she was heavily sweating and stopped production out of fear that she was going to faint.

Some viewers argued that Kelsey was faking because she knew she was about to be sent home. Victoria Fuller came to Kelsey’s defense and noted how Kelsey was genuinely pouring sweat and looked like she was about to die which means she likely wasn’t playing pretend.

Victoria Fuller is no stranger to scandal within the franchise, having personally been involved in various drama and rumors herself. So she likely was helpful in being by Victoria Paul’s side during this dramatic episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.