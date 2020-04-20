Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

Peter Weber thanks his fans after getting support over his dancing Tik Tok videos


By Leave a comment
Peter Weber
Peter Weber thanks his fans for their Tik Tok support. Pic credit: ABC

Peter Weber is currently in quarantine with Kelley Flanagan and Dustin Kendrick in Chicago. He’s been staying there for a couple of weeks.

Other than leaving a couple of times to go work, Peter has stayed put and mostly inside to protect himself from coronavirus.

As it turns out, Peter and Kelley have spent their time on Tik Tok, creating dance videos and fun scenes that poke fun at their time on The Bachelor.

And while fans are curious about their current status and whether they will pursue a romantic relationship, Peter seems to be more interested in his Tik Tok dances.

Peter Weber thanks his fans on Tik Tok over their support

In a recent Tik Tok video, Peter thanks his fans for their support while holding a bouquet of white roses. He accepted the roses as an award.

“So honored to accept this award on behalf of all my Tik Toks,” Peter said, adding that fans inspire him, and he doesn’t know where he would be without his videos and the support he’s received.

@pilot_pete

The hard work finally paid off

♬ original sound – thepilot_pete

Peter may be making his video because he knows that fans are not impressed over his dance moves, something he’s showed off a couple of times on Tik Tok.

@pilot_pete

That paper airplane shuffle 😜 #rawstonshuffle

♬ 原聲 – wtb73d05h6

In one Tik Tok, he even joked that he was at it again, adding the laughing crying emoji.

@pilot_pete

He’s at it again…🤣

♬ BDASH x DJ Maata 1000milesdance – bdash_2

Peter Weber’s dancing isn’t winning everyone over

On Twitter, people have reacted to his videos. As it turns out, fans enjoy seeing him with Kelley Flanagan in hopes that they connect on a deeper level.

But as for his dancing, fans appear to be in agreement — someone, please, ask Peter to stop dancing.

One person even suggested that a petition should be started so his dance efforts could be shut down permanently.

But Peter isn’t showing signs of slowing down. This past week, Peter’s mother Barbara, gave Tik Tok a try, mimicking a video where she talked about being savage.

Additionally, Peter even challenged Tyler Cameron to a Tik Tok dance challenge for charity. The two are planning on raising $10,000 for charity, and once that money has been raised, the two will face off on Tik Tok.

Peter previously suggested they each do individual dances first, so they can pick moves and dances that best suit their skills.

In the final challenge, the two would then dance the same dance. Given the feedback Peter is getting, it sounds like Tyler has a lead in the popularity department.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of