Peter Weber thanks his fans after getting support over his dancing Tik Tok videos

Peter Weber is currently in quarantine with Kelley Flanagan and Dustin Kendrick in Chicago. He’s been staying there for a couple of weeks.

Other than leaving a couple of times to go work, Peter has stayed put and mostly inside to protect himself from coronavirus.

As it turns out, Peter and Kelley have spent their time on Tik Tok, creating dance videos and fun scenes that poke fun at their time on The Bachelor.

And while fans are curious about their current status and whether they will pursue a romantic relationship, Peter seems to be more interested in his Tik Tok dances.

Peter Weber thanks his fans on Tik Tok over their support

In a recent Tik Tok video, Peter thanks his fans for their support while holding a bouquet of white roses. He accepted the roses as an award.

“So honored to accept this award on behalf of all my Tik Toks,” Peter said, adding that fans inspire him, and he doesn’t know where he would be without his videos and the support he’s received.

Peter may be making his video because he knows that fans are not impressed over his dance moves, something he’s showed off a couple of times on Tik Tok.

In one Tik Tok, he even joked that he was at it again, adding the laughing crying emoji.

Peter Weber’s dancing isn’t winning everyone over

On Twitter, people have reacted to his videos. As it turns out, fans enjoy seeing him with Kelley Flanagan in hopes that they connect on a deeper level.

But as for his dancing, fans appear to be in agreement — someone, please, ask Peter to stop dancing.

Peter Weber’s tik tok genuinely makes me so angry for no reason but… can’t someone please tell him to delete his ridiculous dancing videos 😬 — Savannah Warner ❋ (@swarner1397) April 20, 2020

Can we all band together and get Peter Weber’s Tik tok deleted — cassolin (@cassolin14) April 19, 2020

someone please … I’m begging you…. get Peter Weber off of tik tok.. it’s for the greater good — cath (@_catherinestill) April 16, 2020

One person even suggested that a petition should be started so his dance efforts could be shut down permanently.

Can we start a petition to get PETER WEBER OFF OF TIK TOK — alex 🛸 (@perezadento) April 18, 2020

who let Peter Weber have a tik tok… — Julia Gregg (@JuliaGregg3) April 17, 2020

Peter Weber should not be allowed to make dancing Tik Tok videos. They are cringe worthy. — Kelsi (@KelsiMetts) April 17, 2020

But Peter isn’t showing signs of slowing down. This past week, Peter’s mother Barbara, gave Tik Tok a try, mimicking a video where she talked about being savage.

Additionally, Peter even challenged Tyler Cameron to a Tik Tok dance challenge for charity. The two are planning on raising $10,000 for charity, and once that money has been raised, the two will face off on Tik Tok.

Peter previously suggested they each do individual dances first, so they can pick moves and dances that best suit their skills.

In the final challenge, the two would then dance the same dance. Given the feedback Peter is getting, it sounds like Tyler has a lead in the popularity department.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.