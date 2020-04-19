The Bachelor star Peter Weber calls his mother Barbara ‘savage’ as she tries Tik Tok

The Bachelor star Peter Weber’s mom Barbara may not be the most popular mother in the Bachelor franchise.

After her finale behavior, where she rolled her eyes at Madison Prewett and continued to stand by her claims that Hannah Ann was the best woman for her son, viewers had a hard time forgiving her.

But one person who is standing by Barbara is her son Peter.

While fans may want to forget that Barbara even had a big role on The Bachelor finale, Peter wants to give credit to his mom for venturing into the Tik Tok world.

This weekend, Peter’s mom shared her first Tik Tok and Peter had only one thing to say about it.

The Bachelor star Peter Weber calls his mom ‘savage’

Peter’s parents shared the Tik Tok video on Peter’s Tik Tok account and Barbara was mimicking a video, where she called herself savage. Her husband walks into the frame, saying she’s not savage, as she’s a wife and mother.

After pondering what her husband told her, Barbara continues with her ‘savage’ dance.

Of course, many Bachelor viewers would call Barbara a savage. Many viewers have accused her of being manipulative as she cried to influence Peter to choose Hannah Ann over Madison. He did and he proposed to Hannah Ann.

But then when he decided to call it off with her because he still had feelings for Madison, Barbara made her feelings known on the Bachelor finale.

As the show was airing, she was called the worst mother-in-law ever and fans blamed her for Peter being single and not finding a woman to settle down with.

The Bachelor star Peter Weber is trying to move on from his failed engagement

Since The Bachelor wrapped up in March, Peter has tried to move on. He returned to work and kept a somewhat low profile. Even though many viewers wanted him to speak out about his mother’s behavior on the finale – savage or not – he has only had sweet things to say about her.

Peter has already revealed that he respects the hell out of his mother for everything she stands for and he knows that she only wants the best for him.

And Barbara may just want Peter to pursue a relationship with Kelley Flanagan. The two are currently in quarantine together in Chicago with Peter’s best friend Dustin Kendrick.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.