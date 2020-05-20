Peter Weber reveals his behind-the-scenes romance with Kelley Flanagan

The Bachelor star Peter Weber didn’t find love on his season of the show. Despite trying and getting engaged, he ended up single.

However, Peter went after what he wanted, and he’s now in a happy relationship with Kelley Flanagan, one of the women from his season.

Interestingly, he sent her home right before the hometown dates, so he never got to meet her family.

And yet, Peter didn’t pursue Victoria Fuller or Kelsey Weier after becoming single.

In fact, we don’t know how Kelley and Peter got together, but he suddenly showed up in Chicago to quarantine with her and his best friend, Dustin Kendrick.

Peter Weber reveals why he’s pursuing Kelley Flanagan

Now, the couple is in Los Angeles, visiting his parents, after taking a non-essential trip to California, even though both states are still following stay-at-home orders.

But during this downtime, Peter has time to make some Cameos for his fans. Now, Us Weekly is reporting that Peter dished some details about why he and Kelley are such a great couple together.

He’s providing details fans didn’t see on their social media or from The Bachelor.

“You guys want some inside scoop here on why I ultimately picked Kelley? All right, here’s what I can do,” Peter told a fan in a Cameo. “To be completely honest, I think just the nature of the show definitely works and I’ve said that since day one.

“I still believe it works, but I think specifically for the type of relationship between, you know, Kelley and myself just wasn’t the most organic type of situation for us if it was going to actually work. And that’s OK, that’s totally OK because each relationship is different.”

Peter also referred to a saying that his grandmother has said throughout his life.

“No matter what happens, let the waters run. That’s essentially what it says in Spanish,” Peter explained.

In terms of the meaning, he points out that whatever is meant for you will always be yours, and nothing can ever change that.

He also explains that he’s excited to see what the future holds for him and Kelley. But he thinks what his grandmother taught him is the definition of their relationship.

“That’s kind of always been our relationship. We’ve kept coming back in each other’s lives. So the way I look at it, [it’s] definitely an unorthodox way [of finding love] but [it] definitely worked in the end.”

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have grown closer during the quarantine

It took some time for Peter and Kelley to confirm that they were indeed dating.

They used TikTok to joke about how no one wanted to see them together. They also shared some fun videos of them dancing and joking around.

Before they went public with their relationship, a source revealed Kelley saw a new side of Peter during the quarantine. He was himself during quarantine and not the Peter she saw on the show.

As fans recall, Kelley and Peter met before filming The Bachelor in a hotel lobby. Kelley felt that she saw the same Peter in quarantine as the Peter she met in that hotel lobby.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.