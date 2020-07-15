Peter Weber jokes about proposing to Kelley Flanagan after dating a few months

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan just did their first exclusive interview after announcing that they were getting serious.

In the interview with ET’s Lauren Zima, Peter and Kelley opened up about their relationship and where they are now just months after getting together in Chicago.

As fans may recall, the two of them spent time together in quarantine after Peter ended things with both Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann.

Sign up for our newsletter!

From the outside, it looked as if Kelley was just another option after he had explored two other women from his season. But for Kelley, they had a deeper connection that wasn’t meant for reality television.

Now, they are getting serious about their relationship, including possibly putting a ring on that finger.

Peter Weber jokes about putting a ring on Kelley Flanagan’s finger

Near the end of their interview, Peter reveals that while he has given Kelley a ring, it’s not an engagement ring. On his Instagram, he took the joke further by sharing a screenshot of their interview and adding the caption, “put a ring on it.”

Peter and Kelley told ET’s Lauren Zima that they are very serious about their relationship.

Read More Madison Prewett reveals the craziest thing about her Bachelor fame and the downsides of the show

In fact, Peter has already told Kelley that he loves her and they are often talking about marriage and kids. However, now that they are no longer under the pressure of The Bachelor, they are taking their time.

“We’re not on a reality show anymore, we can take our time,” Flanagan says. “We don’t need to rush anything. We want to make sure each other is in the right headspace, and there’s nothing wrong with that. We’re happy and we’re living life.”

As for a proposal, he joked that fans will have to wait and see what happens, but that the ring he gave Kelley wasn’t the one he thought it was going to be – aka an engagement ring. He gave her the first ring when he told her that he loved her. It was a gumball machine ring.

“It wasn’t the ring I thought it was going to be, but yeah, I did,” he says of the gumball machine ring. “So, we’ll see what’s in store down the road.”

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are moving in together

There are some bigs plans in the works for Peter and Kelley. The COVID-19 shutdown has changed the way they work, so they are looking to move to New York City. Peter isn’t flying as much anymore and Kelley has learned that working remotely is much easier than expected.

“I’m super excited to take this next step with Kell and move to New York and to see what adventures await,” Weber explained during the interview, adding that they plan on moving to New York City sometime in September or October.

Fans are also starting to show support for Kelley and Peter after they were criticized for travelling too much during the shutdown.

Kelley wasn’t too happy about Chris Harrison asking Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann questions about Peter during a recent episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever. He asked them if they would ever date him again and both women shut down any and all chances of second chances with Weber.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.