Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber continue to gain support for their Bachelor relationship

It has been a few months since The Bachelor star Peter Weber revealed that he and Hannah Ann had called off their engagement.

After the breakup, Peter tried to pursue things with Madison Prewett, despite clear opposition from his mother. When it didn’t work out with Madison, Peter decided to revisit his relationship with Kelley Flanagan. Luckily for him, his mother was more than thrilled with that choice.

As fans recall, Peter eliminated Kelley right before the hometown dates.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Interestingly, Kelley and Peter actually met before filming began when they ran into each other in a hotel lobby. They’ve since joked that their chance meeting was actually an act of fate.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber are starting to get more support online

Even though fans were not happy with Peter over his decision to get engaged to Hannah Ann and then pursue Madison after the finale, Peter doesn’t seem to care, and Kelley doesn’t seem to care that Peter seemingly chose to date her as a last resort.

Although the couple is not engaged, some fans are pushing for them to make it official. They haven’t talked about engagement plans, but the relationship does seem to be going well.

Peter and Kelley have said that they don’t really care about their Bachelor past anymore, including Peter’s failed engagement.

Read More Hannah Ann Sluss hands out graduation diplomas to give grads a great day

This weekend, Kelley shared an adorable photo of them together for the 4th of July and fans showed plenty of support on Instagram.

Fans seem to be changing their minds about the couple and now love to see the two together.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber had previously faced criticism

Kelley and Peter surprised fans when they decided to quarantine together, especially after it was revealed that Peter had tried to hook up with Madison just days prior.

But Peter and Kelley didn’t seem to care about the backlash from fans and Peter’s former Bachelor girlfriends.

More concerningly, the couple didn’t seem to care that the country was on lockdown.

With their large platforms on social media, fans wanted to see the couple set examples of good behavior. They expected Peter and Kelley to stay home except when absolutely necessary and practicing social distancing when they had to go out- but that wasn’t what happened.

Instead, Peter shared a video of himself smoking a cigar in a golf cart, flaunting his carefree life on social media.

The pair was also criticized for traveling around the country unnecessarily, including taking a trip to Los Angeles to see Peter’s parents.

While Peter’s work requires him to travel, Kelley should have obeyed the stay-at-home orders in Illinois.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.