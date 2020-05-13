Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan pack on the PDA on a bike ride in California

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have confirmed their romance, as the two bonded in quarantine in Chicago.

They have been together since March, as they shared her three-bedroom apartment with Peter’s best friend, Dustin Kendrick.

While the two haven’t shared any videos of them kissing or cuddling, keeping the PDA to an all-time low on social media, they couldn’t hold back this week.

Kelley and Peter shared photos of them out in the woods, revealing that they had no problem showing their love for one another in flirty posts.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan aren’t hiding their love

The two took photos in the forest and shared the photos on social media. Kelley shared the caption that she knows she’s a handful, so it’s a good thing Peter has two hands.

In the photo, he’s holding Kelley and they are smiling. In another photo, she’s sitting on his shoulders.

In the photos, they are both wearing camo gear, blending into the woods. The @bachelorteaspill Instagram account couldn’t make sense of the photos, sharing that Peter was an aspiring DJ from Westlake, and Kelley was a lawyer from Chicago.

They were going hunting in their first post-show picture.

Since we are all in a global pandemic, the photo does have a humorous angle.

Kelley and Peter were spotted out and about in Los Angeles and didn’t care paparazzi were following them.

The Daily Mail shared photos of them on a tandem bike, stopping for kisses with lots of public displays of affection.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan took a non-essential trip during a pandemic

It was this week that it was revealed that Peter and Kelley took a non-essential trip to Los Angeles. The two of them defied Illinois orders to stay at home.

While Peter works as a pilot and has to travel, there was no reason for Kelley to leave.

Peter already has a bad reputation for being The Bachelor.

While fans thought he was crazy with some of his decisions throughout the show, Chris Harrison himself recently revealed he wanted to grab Peter by the collar and tell him to get it together.

However, Peter has found his happy ending, as he’s happy with Kelley, the woman he sent home right before hometown dates.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.