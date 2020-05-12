Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan appear to have taken a non-essential trip to California during the quarantine

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have kept a low profile since confirming that they are indeed a couple on Instagram.

For weeks, fans wondered whether they were together or not. They could just have been quarantining as friends.

However, it’s now official and fans thought they were in quarantine at Kelley’s Chicago apartment.

Peter works as a pilot and since airlines are still operating at this time, he still has to show up to his job. Throughout the past two months, he has left Kelley’s apartment to go work.

The latest Bachelor star has always returned to her apartment in Chicago as soon as the trip was over. But now, both of them appear to be in California, possibly at Peter’s parent’s house.

Did Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan break the rules?

Peter shared an Instagram Live video of himself, filming what appears to be his parents’ backyard. As he’s spinning around, Kelley shows up on the couch in the background.

The video was shared by @bachelorteaspill, who pointed to the obvious. Kelley and Peter took a non-essential trip to Los Angeles in the middle of a pandemic.

In other words, they broke the quarantine rules set in place to protect people, such as Peter’s own parents, Barbara and Peter Weber Sr. Kelley and Peter have not shared any additional posts about them being out of Kelley’s apartment.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are officially dating

Before Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan went “Instagram official” they had been chatting with Peter’s parents. They were over the moon happy when the couple announced that they were giving their love a second chance. Barbara has shared hearts and emojis on her Instagram account.

Peter’s father celebrated his birthday while in quarantine and at that time, he told Peter and Kelley that he was excited to see them again when everything was over. It sounds like Peter and Kelley broke the quarantine rules to fly to see them before it is allowed.

Peter and Kelley haven’t revealed why they broke quarantine or why they decided to take a non-essential trip.

The Chicago Tribune reported on April 23 that the stay-at-home orders in the state would remain in place until May 29 at the earliest.

In California, where they appear to be, the reopening has begun. The state is currently in the first phase of Stage 2, which means essential activity and curbside retail is allowed.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.