Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan go Instagram official and Peter’s parents are over the moon happy

The Bachelor star Peter Weber has finally found his match almost two months after his journey as The Bachelor came to an end.

But it isn’t with one of his top two picks. Instead, it appears that Peter has found romance with Kelley Flanagan, the woman he sent home before hometown dates.

It also happens to be the woman he met briefly prior to filming. The two met in a hotel lobby back in August.

It would take coronavirus and a required quarantine for them to spend a lot of time together and this time has resulted in a romance for them.

Now, they are ready to make it official and did so on a casual and quiet Saturday.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are officially dating

The news came out yesterday, as Peter decided to share that he had found love with Kelley. He shared a photo of them together in a plane from The Bachelor.

He shared the sweetest caption, “You caught me. Let the adventure begin.”

The Instagram account @bachsleuthers then added that it was nice that they were going Instagram official. Fans had hoped they would make it Instagram official soon, as they had been dropping hints for weeks about a potential romance.

It was just two days ago that they shared a Tik Tok of them singing Nobody Wants To See Us Together by Akon, revealing that it didn’t matter what people thought of them together because they had each other.

Last week, a source also revealed that they were fully dating, even though they hadn’t said anything themselves.

Even Peter’s mom Barbara appears to be happy with the news. On one of Kelley’s posts, Barbara posted a mixture of red rose emojis and heart emojis. It’s clear that she approves of Kelley, unlike her clear dislike for Madison Prewett.

Peter Weber’s parents are so supportive and excited

If Bachelor fans learned one thing during The Bachelor finale it is that Peter probably needs his mom’s support for a relationship to work. Luckily for Peter, both of his parents are thrilled that he’s dating Kelley, an attorney from Chicago.

Barbara has continuously called their relationship for pure serendipity. Serendipity is when someone accidentally finds something good, often something that wasn’t planned. So, Peter may have been looking for love, but their time together in quarantine wasn’t planned and a romance blossomed.

It wasn’t planned, but it was the result that both Peter and Kelley had hoped for when they joined The Bachelor.

Peter’s father also shared an adorable caption after their romance went public. The Instagram account @bachelorteaspill shared a screenshot of Peter Weber Sr.’s caption, which read, “Happiness is finding your copilot.”

As fans recall, Peter’s father is also a pilot.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.