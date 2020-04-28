Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are ‘fully dating’ but aren’t going public yet says source

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are currently quarantining together at her Chicago apartment. In addition, Peter’s best friend Dustin Kendrick has also been staying with them throughout this trying time.

Meanwhile, Peter and Kelley didn’t tell anyone they were heading into lockdown together. However, when they were spotted together on the Chicago waterfront, fans quickly put the pieces of the puzzle together.

Rumors point to the couple dating while addressing their time together on The Bachelor when they experienced a special connection.

Just like fans who want Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown to go public during this time, these same fans want to speculate about Peter and Kelley as they appear to be playing out another Bachelor romance during the imposed quarantine.

Meanwhile, a third new Bachelor Nation couple to watch includes Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are reportedly an item

A source speaking out about Peter and Kelley claims that the two reality stars are definitely seeing each other.

“Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” the source tells US Weekly.

Although this may be true, the couple is not going public with their romance just yet — and there is a reason for it.

The source says Kelley has been “much more careful and has been staying in her house” ever since she was caught walking on Chicago’s Riverwalk in Chicago.

“…[she] doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet,” that informed person stated.

Kelley and Peter faced backlash for their behavior on the Chicago waterfront because of the global call for social distancing during the pandemic. At the time, fans didn’t know that the Bachelor Nation contestants were quarantining together. Instead, they thought they were just hanging out as friends.

Their roommate Dustin also hinted that the two could be dating. However, he didn’t feel it was his place to share their relationship status.

“I think it’s fair for them to come out and say what they want to say, but the only thing I can say is that they look really cute together and their interactions are really cute as well,” Kendrick told the magazine earlier this month.

“I’m sure you’ll be possibly hearing stuff in the future from them, but I’ll let them say that.”

Kelley and Peter have yet to formally confirm their romance.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have already shared some hints

For weeks the two have been dropping hints about their relationship. On Tik Tok, the two have been flirty. Plus, Kelley joked about Dustin leaving the apartment, stating that it was awkward that his best friend wouldn’t leave her place.

Plus, Kelley received lots of love from his parents, sharing heart emojis with her. Peter’s father also revealed his nickname for Kelley — Chop Chip — on Instagram when she sent him his birthday wishes earlier this month.

His parents have also expressed a desire to see the two of them when they are out of quarantine.

Perhaps Peter’s parents know more about what’s going on than the rest of the world and now they are giving their relationship a second chance.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.