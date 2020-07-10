The Bachelor star Peter Weber is currently hanging out in Chicago with his girlfriend Kelley Flanagan.

Kelley and Peter have spent the past few weeks in California with Peter’s parents where they were spotted playing golf and enjoying their luxurious post-Bachelor lifestyle.

But now, they are back in Chicago, possibly because Kelley has to return to work.

The two jumped on an Instagram Story together to answered some questions about their lives, including how their relationship is going and what’s up with Peter’s new beard.

Peter Weber admits he’s whipped by Kelley Flanagan

In the Instagram Story, Peter showed off his new beard, asking Kelley if he should change his name to lumberjack Pete instead of pilot Pete. He also asked Kelley whether she liked it and she affirmed that she did.

On The Bachelor, Kelley told him she wasn’t a fan of the look, but she seems to have changed her mind. That’s good for Peter, because he admitted that he’s ‘whipped’ by Kelley and does whatever she wants.

While in Chicago, Peter also went to visit Kelley’s family. As fans recall, he sent her home prior to hometown dates, which means he never got to meet her parents and siblings on The Bachelor.

He remembered that as Kelley posted a photo with her family members. Peter commented on the post, writing, “The hometown that should’ve been.”

On The Bachelor, Peter decided to explore hometown dates with Victoria, Kelsey, Madison, and Hannah Ann. He eventually proposed to Hannah Ann, but their engagement ended shortly after.

Peter Weber’s life appears to be all about Kelley these days

As the country went into shutdown, Peter popped up in Chicago, where he admitted he was in quarantine with Kelley and his best friend, Dustin Kendrick, who also lived in Chicago.

These days, Peter’s posts are primarily about his relationship with Kelley. The two of them are spending all of their time together, going to restaurants, playing golf, and making social media posts together.

The two of them have also shared traveling videos, revealing they traveled to Florida during the nationwide shutdown. Even though fans criticized them for not following the stay-at-home orders during this time, they are getting plenty of support and encouragement from people who love seeing them together.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.