Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber continue to break the rules – and fans are not happy

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber are living in their own love bubble these days.

Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann on The Bachelor, but dumped her and then tried to pursue Madison Prewett. When that didn’t work out, he contacted Kelley, who had been eliminated from the show earlier, and the two quarantined together.

Now, they claim they’re happy in love and don’t care what people think of their relationship. And that’s a good thing, because fans are not thrilled with the couple’s recent behavior.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Since Peter is a pilot, he’s required to travel for work. But he’s been bringing Kelley along on his travels, and since she isn’t an essential worker, that’s a violation of lockdown orders.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber show up in Florida

This week, Peter and Kelley revealed that they plan to share travel videos with their fans on Instagram.

They released the first video, which documented a trip to Miami, yesterday. The footage shows them at a golf course, on a boat, and skateboarding around Miami.

A comment on the video expressed frustration with the couple. “They just can’t stop traveling,” wrote the fan.

That follower isn’t the only one bringing up Peter and Kelley’s disregard for the coronavirus lockdown. Their unnecessary travel puts others at risk, and fans are annoyed that the two seem to think that the rules don’t apply to them.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber continue to anger fans

Peter and Kelley’s decision to share travel videos seems almost an invitation for criticism- they’re documenting their disregard for the rules.

The Miami trip wasn’t common knowledge among Bachelor fans, but the video ensured that the public would know about their nonessential travel.

It’s not the first time they’ve broken the rules- earlier during quarantine, Peter and Kelley flew to California to visit Peter’s parents.

That trip drew criticism, but Peter and Kelley never addressed it.

The couple defied stay at home orders yet again when they traveled back to Chicago.

Although some Bachelor fans are excited about their romance, many are frustrated that the two are setting such a bad example.

Peter and Kelley have yet to explain why they decided to defy public health advisories, but hopefully, they’ll start taking the pandemic seriously soon.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.