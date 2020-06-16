Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are living the good life together in California. The two announced that they were a couple after spending a few weeks together in quarantine in Chicago.

Fans have followed their relationship on social media as they slowly started sharing more from their life together.

Last night as The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever aired on television, Peter revealed that he and Kelley will be sharing videos from their travels together.

Peter Weber and Kelley share new travel video idea with fans

Peter and Kelley both love to travel, which they bonded over as they got to know each other. The two haven’t done much traveling together outside of The Bachelor because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it sounds like they plan on taking trips together as much as possible once restrictions ease.

On his Instagram Story, Peter shared the news about the travel plans and Kelley approved, planting a big kiss on his cheek.

Peter revealed that he would upload the first video documenting the couple’s travels this morning, which means that the video was fully edited and ready to go, so they must have been planning the video series for a while.

The video Peter released was captioned “Miami.” In it, he and Kelley are shown having fun together after The Bachelor. Some of the footage was filmed with a drone, and the two are clearly in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.

Peter Weber was slammed for his privileged life

It’s a bit puzzling that Peter labelled the video Miami, as the country has been in lockdown since his romance with Kelley began in Chicago.

The couple already sparked controversy by traveling unnecessarily during the pandemic. Despite the stay-at-home orders in Illinois, Peter and Kelley decided to jump on a plane to visit his parents in California.

Now, Peter is revealing that they also went to Miami. While Peter, a pilot, is required to travel as an essential worker, Kelley does not have to fly.

And that’s not the only recent controversy the pair has started- Peter was recently accused of flaunting his privileged lifestyle on Instagram. Fans accused him of tone-deafness and living in a honeymoon bubble with Kelley. He has not acknowledged the country’s current issues.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.