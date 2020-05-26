Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan appear to fly back to Chicago as he says he doesn’t promote unnecessary travel

The Bachelor star Peter Weber may not be the most popular man in the franchise, but he doesn’t let that stop him from doing what he pleases. Peter has a tendency to do things no one would expect- like dating Kelley Flanagan, who placed fifth on his season.

The two have been quarantining together in Chicago, but Peter has been traveling between California and Illinois for work. Because he is a pilot, he’s considered an essential worker.

Kelley, who works as an attorney, doesn’t have any good reason to travel. Nevertheless, she was recently spotted in California with him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Last weekend, Peter revealed that he and Kelley were back on a plane, possibly to return to Chicago.

Peter reveals he and Kelley are traveling together

On his Instagram Story this weekend, Peter shared a few photos of himself on a plane with Kelley. They were both wearing masks.

He didn’t reveal where they were going, but he did say that he’s pleased to see that planes are filling up with passengers again.

He outlined all of the safety precautions that Delta was taking to ensure everyone was safe. However, he made it clear that his post was not an invitation to book a plane ticket.

In a separate Instagram Story, he revealed that the new regulations don’t mean that it’s a good time travel.

“I’m not promoting unnecessary travels, I’m just proud of Delta for taking these precautions during these times,” he said after outlining several things that Delta is doing to keep passengers safe.

He has previously prayed for the airline industry to survive and thrive during and after this crisis.

Peter was initially slammed for going on a non-essential trip

This isn’t the first time that Peter is going on a plane during this crisis.

Back in mid-May, Peter and Kelley suddenly appeared in California. At the time, they were slammed for taking a non-essential trip during the nationwide shutdown. Illinois, where the couple had been quarantining, was still on stay-at-home orders when they left Chicago.

Neither of them has addressed this trip on social media or why they felt they had to break quarantine to go. But Peter has gushed about how happy he is with Kelley-on Instagram, he revealed that he still has 7 months left of 2020 to make it the best year yet.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.