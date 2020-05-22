Peter Weber says he still has 7 months to make this his best year yet with Kelley Flanagan

The Bachelor star Peter Weber isn’t about to let his Bachelor experience get him down.

In the first couple of months of 2020, the world watched as Peter continued to make mistakes, get engaged to Hannah Ann, and then dump her in favor of Madison Prewett — who didn’t necessarily want him.

A few months after the finale aired, Peter set off on a new relationship with Kelley Flanagan, the woman he sent home right before hometown dates.

But just because Peter was labeled one of the worst Bachelor stars in the franchise doesn’t mean he’s going to let that get him down.

He’s determined to make the best of his new life with Kelley.

Peter Weber wants to make the best of 2020 with Kelley Flanagan

On Instagram, Peter posted a photo of himself and Kelley on a boat, enjoying the nice weather. He shared an adorable caption alongside the photo.

“Blue skies ahead, we all still have 7 months to make this the best year of our lives,” Peter wrote on Instagram alongside the adorable photo with Kelley.

“Always keeping it reel positive,” Kelley replied on the photo.

Kelley and Peter are currently in Los Angeles. Peter works as a pilot, so he’s been flying across the country several times. While Kelley should stay in quarantine, she joined him on one of the trips.

Peter Weber shares adorable throwback of Kelley Flanagan

Peter was busy on Instagram yesterday, as he also shared a childhood photo of Kelley. He shared it on his Instagram stories.

He didn’t include anything on the post, except the date from two days ago.

Peter recently shared details about his relationship with Kelley, revealing that his grandmother played an indirect role in him pursuing something with her.

“No matter what happens, let the waters run. That’s essentially what it says in Spanish,” Peter said in a Cameo recording, trying to translate his grandmother’s saying.

“That’s kind of always been our relationship. We’ve kept coming back in each other’s lives. So the way I look at it, [it’s] definitely an unorthodox way [of finding love] but [it] definitely worked in the end.”

The two are currently in Los Angeles, where they recently packed on the PDA on a bike ride.

Even though the two didn’t connect on The Bachelor, they had met before filming in a hotel lobby, creating a special connection between them.

Now, they are taking things slowly as they are starting a relationship together in the middle of a worldwide shutdown.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.