Kim and Pete’s hot romance will be a storyline on The Kardashians Season 2. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia and Hulu

Pete Davidson will appear on Season 2 of The Kardashians, giving fans something they have wanted since he started dating Kim Kardashian last fall.

The cameras were rolling when Kim met Pete during her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. Kim played coy about the romance on camera at first.

However, before the season was over, Kim was gushing about Peter to her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim and Pete are still going strong, much to the dismay of Kanye West. The Kardashians fans have been wondering if the comedian would appear on the hit reality TV show. It seems the question has been answered.

Pete Davidson is set to make appearance on Season 2 of The Kardashians

An insider close to the high-profile couple spilled the tea to Hollywood Life regarding Pete appearing on The Kardashians.

According to the source, Kim did not pressure her boyfriend to get involved in the family business. Pete made the choice for the sake of his relationship and his career too.

“In the end, Pete knows that this level of exposure for his career cannot be bad. He controls the narrative in this instance, and he is only showing a loving side of himself that is authentic. He felt like, after all the mention of him in Season 1, he can’t just ghost out and always be this entity,” the unnamed source revealed to the website.

Kim is no stranger to having her romantic life play out on reality TV, but it’s new for Pete. The SNL alum was reluctant at first and didn’t take his decision to put their relationship on television lightly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cameras have been rolling on The Kardashians Season 2, with Pete reportedly already filming scenes with Kim and her famous family.

“He is having fun doing this with her and they all know it is only going to make fans that much more interested in watching. It is a win-win situation,” the insider shared with Hollywood Life.

Kim and Pete enjoy some fun in the sun

It’s the romance no one, not even momager Kris Jenner, saw coming, but Pete and Kim are the real deal. They have been spending a lot of time together, most recently on a sun-filled vacation.

The couple enjoyed time together in an idyllic location featuring beautiful turquoise water. Kim shared several photos from the vacation on social media. The IG post kicked off with an up-close selfie of Pete with Kim standing on a paddle board in the background.

There were a couple of photos of the happy twosome standing in the water. The rest featured Kim standing and sitting in various poses on the paddle board. Three videos of Kim and the flowing ocean were also in the post.

Pete Davidson will appear on Season 2 of The Kardashians alongside his lady love Kim Kardashian. It’s unclear just how much Pete will be featured on the reality TV show.

The bad news is that The Kardashians fans will likely wait a while for Season 2. There’s a slim chance it may return in Fall 2022, but early 2023 seems more realistic.

What do you think of Pete appearing on the Hulu show?

The Kardashians Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu.