Here’s why Kim Kardashian can walk away from her marriage to Kanye West ‘guilt free’

Kim Kardashian revealed why she doesn’t feel guilt for ending her marriage with Kanye West. Pic credit: Hulu

In the past year, Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian have gone through some very public scandals and breakups that were hard for each sister to go through.

In the season finale of The Kardashians, fans got to see Khloe find out and cope with Tristan Thompson’s paternity suit and cheating scandal. Khloe was rather emotional throughout the episode but was taking care of herself the best way she could.

In a heart-to-heart conversation, Kim revealed why she was able to walk away from Kanye relatively easily and not feel remorse for ending things after working on their relationship for so long.

Kim Kardashian ‘tried everything humanly possible’ to make marriage with Kanye work

As the two sisters talked, they discussed how hard it can be as a family to know when to jump into each other’s problems and ask questions or try to help, and when to stand back and let the individual figure things out.

Khloe revealed that it was too late for the family to come in now but she wished that they would have spoken up sooner about her relationship with Tristan to save her the pain now.

Kim didn’t disagree, noting, “If people knew what my relationship was really like, I think they’d be like, ‘How did this last this long?’ But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work, and so I could walk away absolutely guilt-free.”

Kim also said Khloe can feel better knowing that she tried for her family and her daughter, adding, “I feel like you can at least say, you had a family, you tried everything in your might. You can look your daughter in the face and say that.”

Kim Kardashian calls out online trolls for bullying Khloe

Although this happened in December 2021, Kim had some words for those online who made fun of Khloe during her hard time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a confessional, Kim said, “All of you f**king trolls on the internet that make Khloe feel like the biggest piece of s**t, I will find each and every one of you and not threaten you on TV, but it’s wrong. It’s so wrong because you guys don’t understand that, when you have a child, you’ll do anything to try and make it work… When the whole world is looking at you, laughing at you, calling you every name in the book, do you know how hard that is? It’s 10 times harder to stay in a situation than it is to leave.”

The finale confirmed one statement for viewers, which is that no one should ever go against the family, or else they might feel Kim’s wrath.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.