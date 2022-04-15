Pedro Jimeno shares several cryptic messages with 90 Day Fiance viewers

Pedro Jimeno shared some alarming messages with 90 Day Fiance fans on social media. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno’s recent posts on social media may be cause for concern.

He made a suspicious statement about being unsatisfied and reshared a cryptic post along the same lines of expressing disappointment about something.

News of the premiere of Season 4 of The Family Chantel was released recently, and one of the main storylines paints trouble in Pedro and Chantel’s marriage amid their fifth anniversary.

Pedro and Chantel first appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by Seasons 2 and 3 of Happily Ever After? before getting their own spinoff in The Family Chantel.

Pedro Jimeno shared some concerning posts with 90 Day Fiance fans on social media

Through his Instagram Stories, Pedro shared several concerning things having to do with how he was feeling, but they were both cryptic.

First, Pedro gave his own commentary on a black background, saying, “Never give something trying to expect something in return.”

The second alarming thing he posted was a reshared quote that read, “‘Pick a direction, start marching down the path, and see how you like it. Time bring clarity, and if you find that you don’t like it, you can always change your mind. It’s your life.”

Pedro added over the quote, “Best quote of 2022 so far (thumbs up emoji).”

Pedro shared some cryptic messages. Pic credit: @pedrojosejrjimeno/Instagram

Pedro did not follow his posts up with any elaboration or hints as to what he might have been referring to.

What can The Family Chantel viewers expect from Season 4?

Aside from Chantel and Pedro’s marriage drama, Chantel’s sister Winter’s weight loss journey will be highlighted.

She will undergo bariatric surgery, and her jump back into dating life will also be part of her narrative.

Chantel’s brother River will be leaving the nest and finally moving out on his own after being criticized by his ex-girlfriend Megan Montenegro’s friends last season for living at home.

Pedro’s sister Nicole’s troubled relationship with her on and off again boyfriend Alejandro Padron will be focused on, as will her foray into pageantry and her desire to go for Miss Dominican Republic.

Chantel’s brother Royal and his Filipina wife Angenette will not be appearing in the spinoff for the second season in a row.

Season 4 of The Family Chantel premieres on Monday, June 6 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.