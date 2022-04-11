The Family Chantel: Winter Everett shares throwback photos from the beginning of her weight loss journey

Winter Everett shared pictures of herself from before she actively chose to try and lose weight. Pic credit: TLC

Winter Everett has shared her weight loss journey with The Family Chantel fans on social media and recently posted a series of throwback photos from a year ago at the beginning of her transformation.

The release date for Season 4 of The Family Chantel has been announced, as was Winter’s storyline. Viewers can watch Winter start acting on her weight loss goals with bariatric surgery.

With that said, Winter shared several photos from before she slimmed down and included one side-by-side comparison photo.

The Family Chantel and 90 Day Fiance viewers have gotten to know Winter since her sister Chantel appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance. Fans then watched Chantel, Pedro, and their families on Season 2 and 3 of Happily Ever After? before The Family Chantel spinoff started.

Winter Everett shared pictures from before her weight loss transformation with The Family Chantel fans

Winter Everett made a video on Instagram which showed pictures of what she looked like a year ago before her weight loss journey.

In the caption for her post, Winter wrote, “Wow! I always get a little emotional when I look [at] pictures from a year ago compared to today. Moments like this feel like a fantasy. Sometimes it’s hard to believe that I’m actually doing it. Seeing this images makes me wanna go harder!”

Winter maid a post highlighting the way she looked a year ago. Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Among the pictures shared in the video was a side-by-side comparison of what Winter looked like at the beginning of her transformation to now.

Both pictures were mirror selfies in what looks like the same outfit, whereas Winter looked noticeably smaller in the image on the right.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Winter showed a comparison photo of her body. Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Winter Everett recently shared a cosmetic procedure she got with The Family Chantel fans

Winter has been active on TikTok recently and shared a video of herself going to get her eyebrows microbladed.

She showed off the process from beginning to end, including the results.

This was the first cosmetic procedure that Winter had posted about getting for herself.

Her sister Chantel is a nurse who works in the medical beautification world. Chantel has been vocal about having Botox but has maintained that the rest of her body and looks are natural.

Season 4 of The Family Chantel premieres on Monday, June 6th at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.