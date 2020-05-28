Paul Staehle says 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 is ‘so crazy, can’t wait for the Tell All with Angela Deem

Paul Staehle is really excited for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? to get started.

As a part of the cast, he’s letting viewers know that it’s going to be a crazy ride, and he’s already looking forward to the Tell All.

Paul and his wife Karine were announced as just one of the controversial couples that will be featured when the hit 90 Day Fiance spinoff returns.

Fans will also get a glimpse into the post-divorce lives of Colt Johnson and Larissa Lima.

Also putting their lives back on camera will be Elisabeth and Andrei, Tania and Syngin, and possibly the least dramatic couple, Kalani and Asuelu.

But it’s Angela Deem who Paul called out when he posted about the upcoming season.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is going to be ‘crazy’

Paul warned fans, “This season will be crazy” before tagging his friend Angela, who is known for her Tell All antics, which included an on-set brawl with Rebecca Parrott and Avery Mills’ mom after Season 3 of Before the 90 Days.

Angela Deem is a Tell All drama veteran because the season before that, she got into Rachel Bear’s face and had to be held back by Jesse Meester and Paul Staehle.

Paul Staehle is excited for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Pic credit: TLC

What can we expect from Paul and Karine?

Depending on how long they have been filming, 90 Day Fiance fans can expect a really crazy season for Paul and Karine.

After all, she is pregnant.

But even before we learned that Paul and Karine are expecting their second child, there was some huge drama, and the two looked like they were headed for divorce again.

Paul even accused Karine of leaving him for another man, but she later explained that she had to get out of the house and went to stay with her trainer.

Eventually, Paul and Karine reached an agreement, and she came home.

All of that drama came right after Paul and Karine appeared on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when the pair initially had planned to live together in Manaus rather than Paul’s home state of Kentucky.

Now, they are back in America, and things seem to have calmed down in the Staehle household. Though we can imagine that with Paul and Karine featured on the show, there really will be plenty of crazy moments.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 premieres on Sunday, June 14 at 8/7c on TLC.