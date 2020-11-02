Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Paul Staehle and pregnant Karine Martins have returned to Brazil after dropping protection orders and getting back together


By
Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are back in Brazil as they celebrate Halloween
Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are in Brazil. Pic credit: Paul Staehle/Instagram

If it’s one thing we know about 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alums Paul Staehle and Karine Martins, it’s that there’s never a dull moment with those two.

The formerly estranged couple are now officially back together and awaiting the birth of their second child. After a very tumultuous breakup only a few months ago, fans were shocked to find out that the two had reconciled.

Believe it or not, it seems Paul and Karine put the past behind them.

Paul has been sharing lots of family photos on social media, proving that all is well again, and most recently, he posted a slew of images from their Halloween celebration.

Paul and Karine are back in Brazil

Paul recently celebrated Halloween with his son Pierre, wife Karine, and her family in Brazil.

He shared a series of photos from what appears to be a Halloween party that the couple attended, and they were all dressed up in festive costumes.

Baby Pierre also joined in on the fun, clad in an adorable Yoda costume.

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are back in Brazil as they celebrate Halloween
Pic credit:@pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

The cute family looked happy, celebrating with friends and family, seemingly taking a 180 from a few months ago when they both made accusations against each other.

After police were called to the couple’s home, a pregnant Karine left with their son Pierre to an undisclosed location.

Soon after, they both filed charges against each other. But now, things have taken a dramatic turn.

The couple have both dropped their restraining orders

It’s hard to keep track of the on-again/off-again relationship between the 37-year-old and the Brazilian native.

Monsters & Critics received court documents confirming the estranged couple dropped the restraining orders against each other in September.

The joint restraining orders were granted in August, prohibiting the 90 Day Fiance alums from being within 500 feet of each other, or even having any communicating with each other.

The orders were granted after Paul accused his wife of several shocking acts such as putting glass in his food, consuming alcohol around their son, and even accused her of cheating on him.

Karine also has some eye-popping allegations against Paul.

The 23-year-old accused him of installing cameras inside their home to keep track of her and claimed that he sexually assaulted her in her police report.

Karine also claimed that her husband refused to let her leave the home she shared with him and their son Pierre.

After hearing all the accusations, both parties were granted restraining orders, but the couple is now putting it all behind them as they try to mend their marriage.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

Alicea James
Follow me
Alicea James
Alicea has an obsession for reality TV and pop culture, and has contributed to various magazines, websites, blogs and books. She is also a certified... read more
Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)

If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments