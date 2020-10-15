Check out Karine Martins’ baby bump in new family photo shared by Paul Staehle

Paul Staehle has shared a new family photo that shows off Karine Martins’ baby bump.

After a drama-filled summer, the 90 Day Fiance star confirmed two major bombshells about the couple with one social media message. Karine is pregnant with their second child, and they are spending time together again.

Fans know that Paul and Karine were noticeably absent from the three-part 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All. Host Shaun Robinson confirmed the estranged couple would not be participating in the virtual chat. She did not offer an explanation but did say the 90 Day Fiance family wished Karine and Paul well.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Moving past the dark times

Over the summer, the couple filed restraining orders against each other following a destructive fight.

Karine accused Paul of sexually assaulting her and putting her in fear for her life. Paul accused Karine of trying to poison his food. It was a domestic mess that resulted in Karine leaving and taking their 18-month-old son Pierre with her.

The couple recently dropped the restraining orders at the end of September and agreed to work on their relationship.

In a YouTube Live chat with 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates, Paul confirmed he and Karine were living together again. They are focused on working through their issues more positively.

Read More 90 Day Fiance’s Sasha Larin celebrates getting his work permit and a new job

Paying tribute to his wife and their children

Along with sharing the family photo, which shows off Karine’s growing belly, Paul also recently paid tribute to his family.

Paul used Instagram Stories to share song lyrics he wrote to his wife and their children. It also spilled the name of their second child, a boy.

“People break up and make up all the time. We got our son Pierre. And Ethan’s on the way. So happy to be here with you, Karine. And sure we’ve had our problems. But everything takes time to heal. I don’t really wanna love without you. So happy we’re fixing things up,” he wrote in part of his lyrics, highlighting their romance.

They most definitely appear to be happy in the latest family photo. However, looks can be deceiving, and fans are a little concerned about the couple spending time together again.

Paul didn’t say they reconciled, but the thought of Karine taking him back is a little upsetting to viewers. 90 Day Fiance fans have watched Paul display controlling behavior toward Karine. Many feel the couple reuniting is not a good thing for the family, especially with baby number two on the way.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.