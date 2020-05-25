Paul and Karine join the cast of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5

The premiere date for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is quickly approaching, and viewers are excited for the series to return.

TLC has been sharing details about all of the fan favorites who will appear on the show and now all the couples have been revealed.

Two familiar faces you can expect to see on Season 5 are Karine Martins and Paul Staehle.

They are no strangers to TLC, having appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, as well as 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Now, the couple is once again gearing up to give us a peek into their lives, and there have been some new developments since we last saw them.

Karine and Paul

When we were first introduced to the couple they were dating while Karine was living in her home country of Brazil and Paul resided in Louisville, Kentucky.

They later got married in Brazil but had a rocky relationship, due in part to the distance.

We also witnessed the young couple going through a painful miscarriage on camera.

Soon, Karine was pregnant again, but the happy news was overshadowed by the fact that they were still living in two different countries.

Paul could not afford to sponsor his wife a K-1 visa to come to the U.S., so he packed his bags and moved to Brazil.

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, we witnessed a very frustrated and very pregnant Karine at her wit’s end with Paul, who had no job and no way of supporting his wife and baby.

The two traded insults with each asking the other for divorce in different instances.

Now, things have taken an interesting turn.

What can we expect?

Karine officially has her green card and now lives in the U.S with Paul and their one-year-old son, Pierre.

The couple’s storyline will be centered on their personal life as they try to maneuver parenthood while being husband and wife.

Karine is also in a strange predicament as she is now in a country where she doesn’t speak the language and is away from her friends and family.

TLC shared a preview of what we can expect from the couple, and it’s clear they still have a lot of issues to work through.

We’ll get to see Karine and Paul along with the other couples when Season 5 finally premieres next month.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres Sunday, June 14 at 8/7c on TLC.