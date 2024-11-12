Pascal Ibgui admits he was ‘out of line’ for calling Chock Chapple a ‘stalker’

Pascal Ibgui knows he messed up.

Not by breaking up with Joan Vassos on The Golden Bachelorette, though he admits he wishes he’d been gentler.

But with something he said in an interview after he broke up with Joan and left Tahiti.

Seemingly, everyone wanted to chat with Pascal after the self-elimination, and, for the most part, he obliged.

In the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen soundbites and quotes from the Chicago salon owner as he shared a look inside his Golden Bachelorette appearance.

While most of his statements have been benign, he did make a comment about a fellow cast member that he regrets.

Pascal apologizes for what he said about Chock

Clearly, Pascal’s comments about Chock that were made during a Glamour interview have been weighing on him.

When asked about Chock rubbing some of the guys the wrong way, he had a lot to say. Pascal called Chock out for being too pushy with Joan, urging her to leave and be with him, even asking what side of the bed she sleeps on.

He went further, calling Chock a stalker and then questioning what kind of women live in Wichita, where Chock is from.

But now, Pascal is reversing course with an apology that seems heartfelt as we near finale night.

Pascal took to Instagram with a video that he captioned, “Taking responsibility for what I said. Thank you to everyone for your love & support. Looking forward to the final episode this Wednesday evening! Best of luck to both men!”

“I wanted to make this video because I want to thank Bachelor Nation, to include me in the first Golden Bachelorette season. What an incredible experience. I had the chance to meet some incredible gentlemen along the way. But the most important is I want to apologize to Chock.”

Pascal went on to say, “Me calling him a stalker was out of line, inappropriate, uncalled for and definitely the wrong use of word. So please, Chock, accept my apology.”

He went on to say that he will be tuning in on Wednesday night to see the finale and find out who Joan chose to give her final rose.

Pascal is hoping to be The Golden Bachelor lead

Perhaps there is a reason for Pascal’s apology to Chock right before The Golden Bachelorette finale.

Just days ago, he admitted that he was “dying” to be the next The Golden Bachelor lead and, at the same time, shared two big changes he’d want to make if it were him — one being a lower age range for his cast as the 69-year-old salon owner prefers younger women and the other being a local cast as he argued that no one his age wants to move for love.

With both Mark Anderson and Jonathan Rone in relationships now, or at least it’s looking that way, the pool of men that may become The Golden Bachelor is getting shallower, and Pascal’s odds of getting the top spot are actually pretty good.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.