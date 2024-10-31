Pascal Ibgui calls out ‘stalker’ Chock Chapple after dumping Joan on The Golden Bachelorette

Pascal Ibgui isn’t in love with Joan Vassos, but he’s even less of a fan of Chock Chapple.

We saw Pascal dump Joan on The Golden Bachelorette last night, telling her there’s “no spark.”

And now that he’s left Tahiti and made Joan’s finale choice for her, Pascal is taking shots at Chock, too.

Chock is currently a frontrunner for Joan’s finale rose after making it to the final two alongside Guy Gansert.

He’s also the only man in the mansion who upsets others with his behavior while spending time with Joan.

And even though Pascal decided he didn’t want to be with her, he is still upset with Chock about that bowling date with Joan.

Pascal doesn’t hold back when talking about Chock

In a recent interview with Glamour, Pascal was asked about “frontrunner” Chock, and it’s clear that the two aren’t going to be friends. He called out Chock’s love proclamations and even called him a “stalker.”

“Oh my God, let’s just be realistic. We are mature men. We’ve been through some marriage, some divorce,” Pascal began. “We had our struggles and our pain and anxiety, and it’s not that easy to say ‘I’m in love.'”

Pascal continued, “Chock was all over her to the point where he was [like a] stalker. I mean, it was like, ‘I love you, let’s leave. Let’s do this, let’s do that.'”

The salon owner also wasn’t feeling Chock’s lack of couth, calling him out for comments that should never have been made on camera or in front of the other men.

Pascal ranted, “And, ‘Which side of the bed are you sleeping on?’ It’s bizarre behavior. I don’t know. ‘I can’t wait to be with you. I feel my love with you.’ Maybe in Wichita there is no women. I don’t know.”

He went on to call Chock’s behavior “inappropriate” and claimed he made the other men uncomfortable.

Pascal Ibgui slammed by The Golden Bachelorette viewers for the way he dumped Joan Vassos

Pascal certainly has a lot of opinions about his competition, but what about his own behavior on the show?

There was already doubt that Pascal was there for the right reasons after he used the Hometown Dates to show off his salon and then waited until he got to Tahiti to break up with Joan.

Viewers were pretty upset, taking to X to call him “sad” and “lonely” as they suggested that maybe he was just a playboy looking for promotion and not love after all.

It also didn’t sit well with Bachelor Nation, or at least part of it, when Pascal dressed up as Joan for Halloween. After the last episode, it certainly does feel like he has really bad timing.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.