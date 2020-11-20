Pan’s mushroom jerky on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this snack special and where you can buy it

Pan’s mushroom jerky on Shark Tank has viewers asking what makes this snack unique and where can it be bought.

The Sharks are continuously introduced to new innovative products looking for help to take the business to the next level. Pan’s mushroom jerky does need cash from the Sharks, but the difference is this snack can already be found easily in the United States.

What makes Pan’s mushroom jerky snack special?

Pan’s mushroom jerky was created by Michael Pan. Food plays a significant role in Michael’s multi-cultural family. His mom is from Peru, and his dad is from Malaysia. However, they raised their son in a small Mississippi town.

Michael spent time in Malaysia as an adult learning more about his cultural roots. He enjoyed experiencing different traditions, especially when it came to food. It was in Malaysia that Michael discovered vegetarian food was so full of flavor. His family doesn’t eat meat because they are Buddhists.

One snack made from dried shiitake mushrooms stood out to Michael. The savory goodness and meat-like texture reminded Michael of beef jerky, except without the meat.

Back in Oregon, Michael used various ingredients from the family recipe to recreate the mushroom jerky. In 2018, Michael launched Panco Foods, which produces high-quality, edible plant-based snacks like Pan’s mushroom jerky.

The product is kosher, paleo-friendly, gluten-free, and also soy-based. It is good for people and the environment since no animals are killed to make the snack.

Where to buy Pan’s mushroom jerky?

According to the company website, Pan’s mushroom jerky comes in four different flavors Original, Salt & Pepper, Applewood BBQ, and Zesty Thai.

The plant-based snack can be purchased on the company’s website, Amazon, Thrive Market, and in some US stores. It has yet to appear on the shelves of a major supermarket chain.

Michael hopes to change that by appearing on the hit ABC reality TV show. He only needs one Shark to bite to get more financing and make Pan’s mushrooms more accessible throughout the country.

Online ordering has been a great way to launch the vegetarian snack. However, Michael wants to make his company a household name and for Pan’s mushroom jerky to become a go-to snack for those looking for a healthy option.

Beef jerky lovers may find it hard to believe that a mushroom-based product can be just as good as the original meat jerky. Michael and many satisfied customers swear people won’t even notice the beef is missing.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.