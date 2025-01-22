Paige DeSorbo has the ‘perfect temperature’ following split from Southern Charm’s Craig Conover

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo is moving on with life post-breakup with Southern Charm star Craig Conover.

The couple split before the holidays, though Paige announced the news via her podcast.

She made it seem as if the split was a mutual decision, but when Craig finally broke his silence more than a week later, he revealed he was blindsided when things ended.

On the most recent episode of the Giggly Squad podcast, she and co-host Hannah Berner talked about “Breakup Season,” a phrase that Paige used.

She and Craig split, and some celebrities, including Jessica Simpson and Jessica Alba, are also dealing with long-term relationships and marriages ending.

Paige also hinted that things were going well for her post-breakup.

Paige DeSorbo throws subtle shade at Craig Conover

On Giggly Squad, Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner discussed “Breakup Season.”

Paige joked that “something’s in the air,” while Hannah went on to talk about how women want to enjoy the winter alone.

Hannah has been married for two years but was delighted to talk about what some women may feel when single.

Following her split from Craig, Paige hinted that things were great, saying, “I want to be wrapped in my sweatpants in a fur blanket with my fuzzy socks. And if you’re also under my same blanket, I’m going to get hot. And I don’t want to get hot.”

She continued, “You know, like, I have the perfect temperature right now. Get your fricking sweaty balls away from me.”

Craig Conover is moving on

Despite having to make a public statement, Southern Charm star Craig Conover has remained booked and busy.

Recently, Craig was in Pasadena helping residents who had lost everything and needed basic supplies. The reality TV star volunteers regularly, especially as his brands continue to grow.

In Season 10 of Southern Charm, Craig and Paige are still together. Their relationship has seemingly strained his friendship with his guys, Austen Kroll and Shep Rose. That should be addressed during the upcoming reunion.

We expect to hear more about what happened between Paige and Craig from his perspective when Andy Cohen hosts the Charmers. He isn’t one to back down, and the breakup will likely be high on the discussion list.

It will be interesting to see who Paige and Craig choose as their next partners as they move on and find new relationships.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.