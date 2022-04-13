Olumide Onajide turns 29, Bachelor Nation wishes him a happy birthday 

Bachelor Nation’s Olumide Onajide feels “blessed” on his 29th birthday. Pic credit: ABC

Olumide Onajide became a beloved member of Bachelor Nation when he debuted on The Bachelorette Season 18.

Recently, Olumide celebrated his 29th birthday and shared cheery photos to capture his birthday mood.

Bachelor Nation stars took to the post to share their love and well wishes for Olu on his birthday.

Olumide Onajide stuns in colorful birthday photoshoot

Olumide Onajide took to Instagram to share three photos for his birthday.

Known for his dashing looks, strapping muscles, and bright fashion sense, Olu did not disappoint in his birthday photoshoot.

Olu wore a blue, orange, and white patterned collared shirt that showed off his toned chest and arms for the shoot. He matched the shirt with orange pants and sneakers, proving yet again that he’s not afraid to wear a pop of color.

Olu looked joyous in the first photo as he held onto a brown gate and leaned with a smile as the sun washed over him.

In the second photo, Olu treated his followers to a close-up of his side-profile as he crossed his arms and leaned against a wood surface, looking off into the distance.

In the third and final photo of the post, Olu sat on a set of stairs while gazing right into the camera.

Olu captioned the post “Blessings” with a series of emojis and hashtags, including #birthday.

Olumide Onajide receives birthday love from Bachelor Nation stars

Bachelor Nation stars had positive reactions to Olu’s striking photoshoot with Marlena Wesh from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, writing “#blackboyjoy” with a fire emoji.

Olu’s The Bachelorette Season 18 costars also showed him love on his birthday.

Fan-favorite Rodney Mathews wrote, “Happy birthday bro!!”

Will Urena teased Olu in his complimentary comment, writing, “I know you got a strong arm now but don’t fall. lol these fire bruh.”

The Bachelor Season 25 star Mara Agrait commented, “Ok swag on [100].”

Pic credit: @kingolu30/Instagram

Bachelor Nation stars Daniel Tully, Romeo Alexander, PJ Henderson Jr, and Magi Tareke also left comments under Olu’s birthday post.

Pic credit: @kingolu30/Instagram

Olu’s Bachelor Nation friend and costar Brandon Jones took it a step further and shared a photo of Olu on his Instagram stories.

The photo featured Olu in yet another striking and colorful fit, and Brandon wrote over the picture, “Happy Birthday to Mr. Black Excellence himself” with a crown emoji.

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

It’s clear Olu has lots of friends and fans within Bachelor Nation. Happy Birthday, Olumide!

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.