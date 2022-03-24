The Bachelorette’s Brandon Jones is tired of his crying face being used as a meme 

Fans turn Brandon Jones’ tearful breakup with Michelle Young into a meme. Pic credit: ABC

Brandon Jones made it into Michelle Young’s final two on The Bachelorette, and he caught serious feelings for the gorgeous elementary school teacher.

Having fallen in love with Michelle, Brandon took it extremely hard when she broke up with him during the finale.

Brandon shed lots of tears before going his separate ways with Michelle, and despite it being an emotionally raw moment for him, the tearful scene has now been turned into a meme.

With the meme often resurfacing, Brandon shared his amusing response and request regarding the use of his melancholy photo.

The Bachelorette’s Brandon Jones reacts to his face becoming a meme

Brandon Jones recently took to his Instagram stories to address his crying meme.

Brandon shared a tweet by a Bachelor Nation fan that read, “me when I hear that bachelor in paradise might be cancelled.”

The tweet included the infamous photo of Brandon embracing Michelle Young as he wept during their breakup on the beach.

Brandon wrote in his story, “We gotta stop using this picture,” along with a laughing emoji.

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Brandon Jones has his sights set on a new Bachelor Nation woman

As Brandon’s memed photo reflects, The Bachelorette Season 18 star was clearly heartbroken when he and Michelle broke up.

However, now Brandon has his eyes on someone new within The Bachelor franchise, and he’s been very vocal about his interest in one of the women from Clayton Echard’s final four.

Brandon tuned into friend and former costar Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor and became smitten with Serene Russell.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Brandon has gushed over Serene on several occasions.

Brandon has left flirty comments under photos that include Serene, filmed himself praising her while watching her on The Bachelor, and even captured his enthusiastic response to Clayton eliminating Serene since it meant she’d now be available.

The Bachelor viewers’ weren’t too surprised that Brandon could be so into Serene since she has similarities to Michelle Young, such as both being passionate elementary school teachers.

While the future of Bachelor in Paradise has been brought into question, with viewers wondering if the show will be canceled, it seems Brandon could potentially be willing to appear on the island if it allowed him the chance to pursue Serene.

Time will tell if Brandon takes a second chance at love within the franchise.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.