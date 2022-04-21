Olajuwon Dickerson sheds tears discussing unaired letter to himself on Afterparty finale

Olajuwon Dickerson bares his heart out on Afterparty. Pic credit: Lifetime

Olajuwon Dickerson had a heartfelt moment on the Married at First Sight: Afterparty finale.

While the latest episode of MAFS saw many couples traveling to their childhood homes and reading letters to their younger selves, Olajuwon’s letter wasn’t aired.

On Afterparty, Olajuwon recalled what he wrote in his letter, and it stirred up a lot of emotion and tears for the MAFS star.

Olajuwon Dickerson breaks down in tears on Afterparty

The Married at First Sight: Afterparty finale featured guests Olajuwon Dickerson, Lindsey Georgoulis, and Michael Morency.

During a segment, Keshia asked Olajuwon to share what was in his letter to his younger self since the moment didn’t make the final cut of the MAFS episode.

Olajuwon began by saying that where he comes from, he was “the only one doing what he was doing” in terms of trying to make a new and better life for himself.

Olajuwon then choked up while sharing that he thinks about his family, friends, and where he’s at now and feels he’s been blessed.

Keshia encouraged Olajuwon to speak to every little boy who grew up in similarly challenging environments where they too felt they had to be tough. Olajuwon began to break down in tears, thinking about the question.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Praising costar Michael Morency, Olajuwon shared, “Even Mike’s story. Coming from the same type of culture. I lost my father, he didn’t have his father. He lost his mother, that’s all I got is my mother,” adding, “Just to sit here and look at another man who comes from the same background as I do, it’s a blessing. We are blessed. And it’s such a beautiful thing.”

Speaking about his letter, Olajuwon explained that he wanted his words to convey to his wife Katina that he comes from a tough background which impacts how he communicates, but he’s trying to learn better ways to express himself.

Michael Morency embraces Olajuwon Dickerson

The Afterparty had yet another touching moment when Michael Morency got up to embrace Olajuwon as he cried.

Keshia and Lindsey even joined in on the hug as they expressed being proud of Olajuwon’s vulnerability.

Michael chimed in, saying, “I’m so proud of O.” Michael then gave props to Olajuwon for being open from the moment they met at the Bachelor party as he declared, “I appreciated [Olajuwon’s] authenticity.”

Olajuwon and Michael’s display of brotherhood moved many MAFS viewers, and they appear to have built a solid bond since filming their season.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.