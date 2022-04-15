Olajuwon Dickerson has become the villain of MAFS Boston – Here’s what viewers are saying

MAFS fans have been calling Olajuwon Dickerson out on social media. Pic credit: Lifetime Network

While many controversial moments have happened this season on Married at First Sight, viewers appear to feel that Olajuwon Dickerson’s behavior has made him the biggest villain of the season.

Twitter was ablaze with concerned MAFS viewers who wanted to voice their disdain for Olajuwon after watching his recent behavior coupled with what they’ve already seen.

During the latest episode, Olajuwon questioned Katina’s timeline for wanting a family at around the same time she would be done with school. He was adamant that he did not want to have to support a wife and child in that situation because his wife would not be set up with her career by the time she had a child.

Olajuwon had been criticized in the past by the experts, the cast, and the viewers, for talking down to Katina and diminishing her positive qualities and capabilities.

MAFS viewers sounded off on Olajuwon Dickerson on social media

Olajuwon got roasted by MAFS viewers on Twitter for his viewpoints on the latest episode.

One critic wrote, “Olajuwon: ‘I don’t want to be taking care of a kid and someone else…’ Umm..that’s literally what a family is.. THROW HIM AWAY!”



Another critic remarked, “I legit have no recollection of Katina asking, requesting, vocalizing anything she needs from her husband this entire season. Anything that comes out of her mouth is her defending herself after his belittling. Whew. I. AM. TIRED.”



A different MAFS viewer used a still image of Olajuwon from the latest episode and added, “I’m TIRED of Olajuwon putting Katina down every single episode!! Jeez! What does he do that makes me so established.”

I’m TIRED of Olajuwon putting Katina down every single episode!! Jeez! What does he do that makes me so established 😒🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #mafsboston #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston pic.twitter.com/T3rTVq8ilp — realityfun (@realityfun2) April 14, 2022

There was another Olajuwon critic who made the point, “Sooo, Olajuwon OBVIOUSLY believes in gender roles BUT he doesn’t want to take care of a baby and a wife?!?! Boy, that is WHAT A MAN DOES!!! Katina, release him back to the streets, pleeeease!”



These two cast members could be the runner ups for MAFS Boston’s villain

Alyssa Ellman was pegged as the MAFS Boston villain early on for her treatment of her now-ex-husband Chris Collette. With her off the show less than halfway through, it appeared as though Lindsey Georgoulis stepped into the villain role.

Lindsey’s cruel behavior towards Mark both to his face and behind his back coupled with the perceived toxic way she communicated with him, earned her a lot of negativity from MAFS viewers online.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.