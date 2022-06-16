Noi Phommasak calls dog Sushi the ‘real star of MAFS,’ details pet’s chemo treatments

Noi Phommasak’s dog Sushi is receiving chemo treatments and losing hair. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi Phommasak appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14, where she found love with her husband, Steve Moy.

Noi and Steve are still going strong, and their little family includes Noi’s dog, Sushi.

Sushi was shown often during the latest season of MAFS, and recently Noi shared photos of the adorable dog while discussing the challenges with her dog’s diagnosis.

Noi Phommasak feels her dog Sushi’s pain

Noi Phommasak took to her Instagram stories to share photos and videos with Sushi.

In one post, Noi talked about how hard it is to watch her dog go through an undisclosed diagnosis that has required chemo treatments.

Noi shared, “You ever loved anyone so much that when they hurt, and they feel pain, you feel it too? Like you physically feel it in your body. Well, I feel that about only two people in this whole world. Never experienced this with anyone but these two people. And one of these people happens to be my dog, Sushi. So when he feels pain, I feel it too. And when something bad happens to him, it’s like this physical pain in my chest, and that’s just, like, when you know you really love someone.”

Along with chemo, Noi shared what she’s doing to help Sushi’s hair loss which appears to be a symptom of his sickness.

Noi shared an adorable photo of Sushi and a product she’s using for her pup.

She wrote over the image, “We’re trying adding omegas to his diet to help w the hair loss.”

Noi Phommasak shares Sushi has a ‘long road’ to recovery

Noi shared a photo of her snuggled up with Sushi as she discussed her grief and gave an update on Sushi’s health.

Noi wrote, “I thought I died when sushi got his diagnosis. Grief has a way of manifesting in in our physical bodies. He’s shown some improvement but we have a long road ahead of us.”

Concluding her post, Noi expressed, “At the very least, I’m buying myself more time w/ him and that’s something I know I’ll never regret.”

In a more positive post, Noi shared a photo of Sushi surrounded by people in masks, and she declared the dog “The real star of mafs.”

Noi has a special bond with her dog; hopefully, she’ll have a lot more time with Sushi as he undergoes treatments.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.