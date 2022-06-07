Steve Moy shares fun karaoke video with MAFS S14 cast

The Married at First Sight Season 14 cast has a ball while singing karaoke after Decision Day. Pic credit: @therealstevemoy/Instagram

Steve Moy went public online and gave followers an inside view of the fun dynamic between the Married at First Sight Season 14 cast.

While the Boston cast had their conflict and drama, they also appeared to form tight bonds as well.

Steve’s recent video showed the cast having a blast during a karaoke night.

Married at First Sight Season 14 stars jam out during karaoke

Steve Moy took to Instagram to share a high-energy clip of the Boston cast at karaoke.

Over the video, he wrote, “That one time we all got along at karaoke.”

Those in attendance during the karaoke night included Alyssa Ellman, Chris Collette, Jasmina Outar, Michael Morency, Noi Phommasak, Steve Moy, Katina Goode, and Lindsey Georgoulis.

The pals fully committed to singing their songs and hyping one another up as they jumped up and down and jammed out.

At the end of the video, Steve wrote, “We missed you Mark the Shark and Olajuwon,” who were absent from the event for an undeclared reason.

Steve captioned the post, “Karaoke night a while after Decision Day,” proving the cast still hung out when the cameras went away.

MAFS fans react to Steve’s fun-filled video

Several of Steve’s followers commented to express the joy they got from seeing the MAFS stars get along and have pure unadulterated fun.

A commenter wrote, “Love this! Great to see all of you having FUN!”

Many commenters expressed wanting to see more positive and authentic clips like the one Steve shared included in the show. The fan wrote, “I feel like they never show fun stuff like this on the show! This is what we wanna see.”

Another commenter wrote, “Omg this looks like pure happiness! Your group has seemed the closest and its so sweet to see!”

A fan commented, “Looks like it was an amazing time !! So fun !!”

One commenter shared, ‘That would have been a fun thing to watch on the show.”

While only two couples from Married at First Sight Season 14 have remained married, the bulk of the cast clearly has found a special bond.

The MAFS Season 14 husbands consider themselves a Boston brotherhood, and the wives appeared to have found best friends among the group as well.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.