Noi Phommasak reflects on wild MAFS ride  

Noi Phommasak has remained married to MAFS husband Steve Moy. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi Phommasak married Steve Moy on Married at First Sight Season 14.

While four of the five couples said yes on Decision Day, only two remained married by the reunion, including Steve and Noi.

Becoming a Married at First Sight success story, Noi reflected on her wild ride with the show that led her to her husband.

Noi Phommasak shares thoughts on her Married at First Sight experience

Noi Phommasak took to Instagram to sum up her MAFS experience and her gratitude for the process.

Along with her caption, Noi shared a bright photo of herself in her wedding dress.

Noi captioned the post, “Where to start??! This has been one wild ride – a year ago I was just getting settled into a new job & place, & getting out of a relationship when I found out I was selected to be on MAFS. I never imagined that this year would be the year I would be on a tv show, get married, and build a life with a stranger. It was equal parts jarring and illuminating. Absolutely nothing could’ve prepared me for this.

Detailing some of the challenges, Noi shared, “There were challenging moments and edits to watch back with the rest of the world, but there were also incredibly beautiful memories that I will always cherish and keep with me for the rest of my life.”

Noi continued, “I’m thankful to the Kinetic team and experts for choosing me. Thankful for our producers who captured my journey. Thankful for the cast of brave strangers that have now become my mafs family.”

“Im especially thankful for my family and friends for participating & for always supporting me no matter what narrative was being shown that week – I don’t know if I could have made it through without you all. Thanks for your unyielding love.”

Noi Phommasak writes heartfelt message to husband, Steve Moy

Noi concluded her caption by paying tribute to her husband, Steve Moy.

Writing a touching message, Noi expressed, “Finally, I would like to thank my husband, Steve. Before we met, my best friend asked me what would you want to say to this stranger that you’re marrying? Any last thoughts before you walk down the aisle to forever?”

“I said, ‘I would like to thank him for being brave’ with tears streaming down my face. Those words still hold true, even now after coming out of the other side of this process . Im proud of our story and everything we’ve experienced together, and for the growth we were tasked with as individuals.

Noi spoke of the powerful love she and Steve found together, writing, “Our story wasn’t perfect and without its challenges – but it was real blinding love. That’s something you can’t produce. I’m grateful it was you at the end of the aisle. Thank you for everything you have given me.

Noi continued, “I’m not sure what’s next or how to put into words what I am feeling in this moment, but what I know for sure is that the next chapter will be full of love and life. I’m ready to embrace all the beauty that I know is coming.”

Concluding her caption, Noi wrote, “Sending love to everyone who has watched, followed, and read this far – thanks for all your support Love, Noi.”

