Noah Erb would shave his head before breaking up with Abigail Heringer

Noah Erb jokes about what it would take to break up with Abigail Heringer. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise’s Noah Erb got real on just how much he loves girlfriend, Abigail Heringer in a teasing debut of a dramatic hair transformation.

Noah revealed Abigail had challenged him to answer whether he would break up with her or completely shave his head, and the reality star did not hold back.

Noah took to Instagram to show off his dedication to his Bachelor in Paradise girlfriend and amuse fans along the way.

Noah Erb opted to go bald over breaking up with Abigail Heringer

Bachelor in Paradise alum Noah posted a throwback video to his Instagram Story featuring castmates Chris Conran and Chasen Nick. The three men showed off their dance skills and tried out a new look with a bald cap filter.

“@abigail_heringer asked if I would break up with her or shave my head,” Noah captioned the video. “Consider this an answer bb #baldsquad.”

Pic credit: @noah_erb/Instagram

The included reel gave an inside look into the light-hearted friendship between the three as they lounged on a sofa and grooved along to the music. Noah was the last to reveal his bald filter, making a dramatic transition by whipping off his ball cap.

The three appeared to be enjoying their time together as they flashed serious faces for the camera before breaking into matching grins.

“100 comments and we’ll do it,” Noah captioned the original reel. Despite getting over 100 comments, Noah has maintained his signature long style, complete with bun.

However, the video has made a comeback onto his page as Noah used it to double down on his relationship with Abigail.

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb are still going strong after Bachelor in Paradise

Abigail has yet to respond to Noah’s grand declaration, but she has previously commented that she loves Noah’s long hair and mustache.

It is unlikely that fans will see the Bachelor in Paradise alum go bald anytime soon, but given the strength of his relationship with Abigail, new content from the couple should continue to come out.

Eagle-eyed fans even recently called out a comment on a post made by the couple teasing a Dancing with the Stars performance.

Both Abigail and Noah’s professional lives have also been flourishing as Noah has continued on as a traveling nurse, and Abigail joined a group of other influencers on a brand trip in LA.

Despite their hectic schedules, the two have made it a priority to spend quality time together, with Abigail even moving out of New York and nearer to her boyfriend.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.