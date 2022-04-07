Chris Conran and Alana Milne reveal if their Bachelor in Paradise costars apologized for bullying them  

Bachelor in Paradise couple Chris Conran and Alana Milne answer question about BIP costars. Pic credit: ABC

Chris Conran and Alana Milne had a brief but rocky appearance on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Chris and Alana were one of the couples on the island that came under fire for seemingly having a relationship prior to arriving on Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor Nation couple was called out by their BIP costars in a stern manner that many viewers felt was bullying and uncalled for.

Shortly after being ganged up on by their costars, Chris and Alana chose to exit the island as they continued to explore their relationship away from the cameras.

Now, Chris and Alana have revealed if any of their BIP castmates have reached out to apologize for their treatment during the show.

Have Chris Conran and Alana Milne’s Bachelor in Paradise costars apologized?

Chris Conran and Alana Milne often enjoy sharing their lives with followers, and they recently allowed fans to ask them questions.

One fan was curious about what happened after their BIP castmates targeted them on the island.

The commenter asked, “Anyone from BIP that have reached out and apologized for how they treated you guys?”

Chris and Alana gave a non-verbal answer that spoke volumes as they replied by sharing a photo of the two of them giving a thumbs down.

Their thumbs down suggest that none of the cast from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 have issued an apology.

Pic credit: @alanaamilne/Instagram

While it’s certainly frowned upon to come on Bachelor in Paradise with a pre-established relationship, viewers were upset when the BIP cast showed more anger towards Chris and Alana than Brendan Morais and Pieper James, who were in a similar situation and cruelly used Natasha Parker.

Most memorably, Joe Amabile and Riley Christian demanded Chris and Alana leave the island. They accused the couple of being clout chasers and using Jessenia Cruz, despite Jessenia also seemingly using Ivan Hall. The cast weren’t the only ones to berate Chris and Alana, as they also received a lot of hate online after leaving paradise.

However, despite their troubles in paradise, Chris and Alana have managed to find humor in their experience and even made art out of their BIP elimination.

Chris Conran and Alana Milne reveal how they met

Chris and Alana answered a more light-hearted question when a fan asked how they met.

The couple revealed that they met through their connections within Bachelor Nation, as they shared a photo with several Bachelor Nation stars.

Alana wrote, “we met last May at a premier for a series Mike Johnson produced. I was hangry and he stole my onion rings. terrible first impression.”

Pic credit: @alanaamilne/Instagram

Despite their terrible first impression and tense BIP experience, Chris and Alana’s relationship only grew stronger, and the couple continues to live life together happily.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.