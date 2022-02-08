Chris Conran and Alana Milne turn their awkward Bachelor in Paradise elimination into ‘art’

Chris Conran and Alana Milne learn to laugh at their lowest moment on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Chris Conran and Alana Milne had a brief and awkward time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, but the couple is now able to laugh about it and even turn their embarrassing moments into art.

Having moved in together, the couple revealed the humorous art that they got for their new place, and it pays homage to their tumultuous time on Bachelor in Paradise.

Chris Conran and Alana Milne get new Bachelor in Paradise ‘art’ for their home

Chris Conran and Alana Milne took to Instagram to provide an update on the decor of their apartment.

In the post, Chris and Alana smile while holding posters of themselves from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. The posters capture stills from the day they were ganged up on by the rest of the cast before leaving the island.

Chris holds a poster of him frustratingly putting his hands over his face on Bachelor in Paradise with text that reads, “It’s been a rough evening.”

Meanwhile, Alana holds a photo of herself in the car as she prepares to leave paradise. Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 viewers will recall that while Alana was sulking in the car, Chris accidentally opened the car door and attempted to get in with her.

Alana exasperatedly told Chris that he was in the wrong car, and that moment was captured on her poster. The text read, “Chris. This is my car.”

Finding the humor in their experience, their Instagram story read, “finally got some art for the apartment.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @chrisconran/Instagram

Chris Conran and Alana Milne become unique Bachelor in Paradise success story

While Chris and Alana’s time on Bachelor in Paradise could be considered unsuccessful because they were immediately caught up in drama and swiftly sent home, the pair managed to be one of the lasting couples from the season.

Chris and Alana faced a lot of backlash on Bachelor in Paradise after being accused of dating before the show, but it seems the backlash only made them stronger and brought them closer together.

Chris and Alana took the major step in their relationship of moving in together and have remained one of the success stories to come out of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 produced several other couples that are still currently together, including Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer, and Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs.

Unfortunately, Riley and Maurissa called off their BIP engagement, but perhaps Chris and Alana will have wedding bells in their future as their relationship continues to progress.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.