Nikki Glaser says Snooki got mad about the Jersey Shore joke at the MTV Awards because she ‘didn’t get it’

Comedienne Nikki Glaser admitted that she believes Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi became angry about a joke regarding the cast of Jersey Shore because she didn’t get it.

The issue between the women stemmed from a moment during the taping of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted when Nikki made a comment about the series, and Nicole heckled her from the audience.

Nicole admitted while accepting an award on behalf of the cast that she was drunk. That sentiment was echoed by her castmate Vinny Guadagnino while he, Nicole, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Angelina Pivarnick stood on stage.

The comedienne took a direct jab at the way the cast behaves on their reality series, which was awarded Best Docu-Reality Series and the inaugural Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nicole did not find Nikki’s jokes funny and began to heckle her from the audience. Her remarks did not make the final cut of the awards show, which aired on Monday, May 17.

Nikki believed that the reason Nicole found the joke to be offensive was because she didn’t understand the joke, instead thinking that Nikki Glaser was calling the Jersey Shore cast old.

What was Nikki’s motivation for the bit?

Nikki had a series of jokes prepared for the show having to do with the shows and personalities that were up for awards that evening.

The comedienne said in an interview with Nightly Pop that she approached Nicole ahead of the taping to let her in on the comments she prepared to make so she wouldn’t be shocked.

This didn’t stop Nicole, who was intoxicated during filming from clapping back.

“Sometimes you have to warn people like, ‘I’m going to be kind of mean, but that’s the style,’” Nikki explained of her reasoning behind her brand of comedy.

What was the joke that riled the Jersey Shore star up?

Nikki made a joke about her surprise that the cast was still alive.

In response, Nicole heckled, “You’re the same age as us.”

Nikki believed Nicole didn’t understand the bit and remarked she thought she was saying she was old. The comedienne said that for both of their sakes, their exchange was edited out of the final production.

“Snooki did heckle me during a portion that was cut for both of our sakes,” Nikki explained.

“When I get heckled, I’m not the best version of myself. She had a little too much to drink and didn’t understand a joke I was making.”

Nicole admitted she was drunk upon accepting the award with her castmates. She would eventually reach out to Nikki and apologize for her behavior that evening.

Nikki said to Daily Pop that “I had to explain to her later, ‘I’m not surprised you’re alive because you’re old, I’m surprised you’re alive because you do dumb stuff like heckle the host of a show that you’re the honoree on.’”

“I got a DM from Snooki being all like, ‘I don’t even remember what I said. I woke up this morning and people told me I did the dumbest things,” she said of Nicole reaching out after the event. “I am so sorry, that was your job, that was so ridiculous of me.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV Thursday, June 3 at 8/7c.