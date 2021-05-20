Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi has already apologized for heckling Nikki Glaser at the MTV Awards

Nicole Polizzi reportedly apologized for comments she made toward MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted host Nikki Glaser during filming. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

After heckling MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted host Nikki Glaser as she hosted the show, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has reportedly apologized for her behavior.

Throughout the show, Nikki, a comedienne, took a few jabs at the cast over their hard-partying ways that have been long documented on their reality series.

Apparently, Nicole did not find Nikki’s jokes funny and began to heckle her from the audience. Her remarks did not make the final cut of the awards show, which aired on Monday, May 17.

The cast was recognized by MTV with the Reality Royalty lifetime achievement award. The reality show also won the golden popcorn for Best Docu-Reality series.

Accepting the golden popcorn statuettes were Nicole and castmates Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Castmates Mike “The Situaiton” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Deena Cortese appeared via Zoom.

The remarks that got Nicole riled up

Prior to the awards, Nikki reportedly told Nicole about the jokes she was planning to make about the cast during the show.

In an interview with Nightly Pop seen below, Nikki shared her side of the story.

“Snooki did heckle me during a portion that was cut for both of our sakes,” Glaser said. “When I get heckled, I’m not the best version of myself. She had a little too much to drink and didn’t understand a joke I was making.”

Nicole admitted she was drunk upon accepting the award with her castmates.

“Sometimes you have to warn people like, ‘I’m going to be kind of mean, but that’s the style,’” Nikki shared.

Nikki made a joke about the cast “still being alive.” Nicole yelled back, “You’re the same age as us.” Nikki felt, “She thought I was saying she was old.”

“I had to explain to her later, ‘I’m not surprised you’re alive because you’re old, I’m surprised you’re alive because you do dumb stuff like heckle the host of a show that you’re the honoree on,’” she explained in the clip.

How did Nicole apologize?

Nikki revealed that Nicole messaged her the following morning and apologized for her behavior.

“I got a DM from Snooki being all like, ‘I don’t even remember what I said. I woke up this morning and people told me I did the dumbest things,” she claimed.

Nicole said in her message, according to the host, “I am so sorry, that was your job, that was so ridiculous of me.”

Nikki said it was the first time someone who heckled her had reached out and apologized for their comments.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV beginning June 3 at 8/7c.