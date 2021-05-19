Jersey Shore Family Vacation source dishes on the real reason Snooki decided to return

A source reveals the real reason why Snooki made a return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans are thrilled to know that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will be back with the cast on the new season which airs on June 3.

A sneak peek showed Snooki popping out of a giant birthday cake with a bottle of champagne in each hand as the roommates erupted in excitement.

Fans have begged for Snooki to make a comeback ever since she initially announced her decision to take a break from the show.

Her castmates have speculated that she would likely return, especially since Jenni Farley and Deena Cortese had made amends with Angelina Pivarnick during the most recent season.

Snooki was recently spotted having lunch with Angelina at a restaurant in New Jersey as the two of them were surrounded by cameras, leading to more talk that she would be coming back.

Snooki’s decision to rejoin her Jersey Shore family may not have been just because the drama has subsided though.

A source told The Sun that Snooki had specific reasons for filming again, and a lot of it had to do with her bank account.

A source dishes on the real reason Snooki decided to return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation

A source claimed that Snooki’s true motivation for returning to the show was because “she missed the money.”

Snooki reportedly was not expecting the show to continue in a positive direction without her. When it did, she realized that she wanted to make a comeback.

The source said, “She thought the show wouldn’t go on without her and when it did and the cast was still thriving, she came back.”

The cast admitted to keeping in close contact with Snooki regardless of her taking a brief hiatus so to them, it felt like she never really left.

Exciting moments to come this season on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will highlight some exciting moments happening in the lives of the cast.

Jenni and her boyfriend Zack “24” Carpinello became engaged while filming and she will share the surprising news with her roommates.

Deena and her husband Chris Buckner recently welcomed their second son, Cameron, and much of Deena’s pregnancy was documented during the new season.

In addition to Deena’s new addition, Mike and his wife Lauren Sorrentino are also expecting a newborn baby boy any day now. Lauren and Mike’s pregnancy journey has been documented throughout the last couple of seasons and they have also shared weekly milestones on social media.

Baby Sitch isn’t the only cause for celebration for the Sorrentino’s as the cast will also celebrate Mike’s sobriety and the fact that he has remained clean for five years.

Fans have a lot of excitement to look forward to when the new season returns on Thursday, June 3.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return on Thursday, June 3 at 8/7c on MTV.