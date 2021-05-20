Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not attend rehab following his arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is trying to handle his mental health issues on his own instead of going to rehab. Pic credit: MTV

Following his arrest on April 22, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was not charged with a felony and now it looks like he won’t be attending rehab either.

Ronnie was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, Saffire Matos.

Saffire was the one to make the 911 call. When police arrived, they saw visible marks on her body, and after speaking with the couple, they determined that Ronnie was the aggressor.

The incident was not the first time Ronnie found himself in this type of legal trouble. He is serving probation following a separate incident in 2019, which involved his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Jenn Harley.

Ronnie has struggled in the past, but this time he announced that he would be taking a break from filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation to focus on his mental health and finally get the help he needs.

That help, however, does not look like it includes a stay in rehab or an inpatient facility, as a source recently told The Sun that Ronnie is not taking that step at this time.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is not in rehab or an inpatient facility at this time

The source reported that Ronnie was not currently enrolled in any structured rehab or inpatient program because he is attempting to solve his problems on his own.

The source claimed, “He is not in rehab yet. He’s saying he isn’t ready for rehab. He is trying to say he can get better with mental help without going to a facility.”

Ronnie apparently took part in filming the recent season, but it’s unknown at this time if any of his screen time will actually make it to the air.

It doesn’t seem as though he is phased by that, as the source added, “His only present goal is to address these issues professionally and make himself [a] better person and the best father he can be to his loving daughter.”

Ronnie’s current relationship with Saffire

Initially, following the incident, Ronnie’s girlfriend, Saffire, took to her Instagram account to let fans know that she and Ronnie were “fine” and she asked everyone not to believe everything they heard or read.

She asked for everyone to provide them with their privacy at the time.

Saffire Matos, who is dating Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posted the following statement regarding his arrest to her Instagram story. Pic credit: @saffirematos/Instagram

Saffire and Ronnie appear to still be together and both have shared photos on their social media accounts to show that they are going strong despite the incident that occurred.

At this time, it remains unknown if Ronnie will make a return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation, or whether he will end up in a rehab or inpatient program.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on Thursday, June 3 on MTV.