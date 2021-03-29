Nikki Glaser admits she jumped into Matt James’ DMs after watching him with his dad

Nikki Glaser admits the she slid into Bachelor star Matt James’ DMs. Pic credit: ImageCollect/Admedia

Famous comedian Nikki Glaser confessed to sliding into former Matt James’, DMs while his season of The Bachelor was still airing.

She revealed that she hit Matt up while she was on Paris Hilton’s podcast This is Paris.

She explained that she reached out to him after watching his emotional encounter with his estranged dad, Manny James.

While the encounter strengthened their relationship, Matt explained that, like many members of Bachelor Nation, he found the scene really hard to watch. He expressed that it was as uncomfortable to watch as it was for him to film.

“I think I DM’d the Bachelor. Matt James,” Nikki said. “I DM’d him before I knew what happened with the whole thing, because I was watching The Bachelor and he reunited with his father.”

She admitted that at the time, she didn’t know how the season would end and if he was still with whoever he chose.

“I assumed he was with someone at this point in the show,” she explained. “I just wrote him being, like, ‘That was the sweetest thing ever,’ but also leaving the door open of, also, ‘If you didn’t find the one, I’m here. DMs are open.”

Did Matt respond to Nikki’s DM?

However, Matt left her unread. The episode aired on March 8 so that means the message has sat unread in his inbox for about three weeks.

Despite this, Nikki claimed that she doesn’t regret DMing Matt and felt an extra sense of hope when she found out that he broke up with his final choice, Rachael Kirkconnell.

Even if he’s not interested, Nikki is glad she sent kind words to him after the difficult conversation with his father aired on national TV.

Now that Nikki announced that she DMed Matt to the public, maybe he’ll reply. Who knows? Maybe Matt and Nikki may be the latest Bachelor Nation couple.

Matt has claimed he won’t be dating after his split with Rachael

However, Nikki and fans of the comedian shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Matt has expressed that after breaking up with Rachael and being thrown into the racism controversy, he isn’t looking to date right now.

“In the meantime, I’m working on myself. I’m not going to be dating,” Matt said on the Bill Simmons podcast. “I’m just solely focused on getting back into that meaningful work in the community, and centering myself around projects that are going to elevate all the work that I’ve been working on doing in the city, and special interest things that I appreciate outside of reality television.”

Matt seems to be struggling after the split, and with the backlash he has been receiving since the Bachelor finale and After the Final Rose aired.

Some viewers were disappointed that Matt wasn’t able to commit to being engaged and that he broke up with Rachael after he had found out that she posted pictures from an Antebellum plantation party.

Matt recently deleted his entire Instagram feed and even tweeted about searching for a therapist.

It seems that Matt needs to focus on himself before he puts himself back on the dating market.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus at ABC.